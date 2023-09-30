The maker of the popular video game Fortnite has begun compensating claims in a $2.75-million settlement to a Canadian class-action lawsuit over the inclusion of controversial “loot boxes” in the game. A boy plays “Fortnite” at his Chicago home on Oct. 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Martha Irvine

The maker of the popular video game Fortnite has begun compensating claims in a $2.75-million settlement to a Canadian class-action lawsuit over the inclusion of controversial “loot boxes” in the game. A boy plays “Fortnite” at his Chicago home on Oct. 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Martha Irvine

Epic Games, maker of ‘Fortnite’ video game, begins $2.75M settlement payout

The class action was certified by the Supreme Court of British Columbia

The maker of the popular video game “Fortnite” has begun compensating claims in a $2.75-million settlement to a Canadian class-action lawsuit over the inclusion of controversial “loot boxes.”

The settlement website says that compensations began on Thursday, and legal documents noted that the settlement “is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability, wrongdoing or fault” in the case.

The class action was certified by the Supreme Court of British Columbia and the settlement also resolves claims in a separate, similar lawsuit in Quebec.

The lawsuit originally alleged that Epic’s placement of loot boxes in games like “Fortnite” and “Rocket League” — where players pay real money to acquire a digital roll-of-the-dice opportunity to win an in-game item — constituted unlicensed gambling.

In a statement, Epic says it removed such loot boxes from those games in 2019, and players “should know upfront what they are paying for when they make in-game purchases.”

The company announced on the same day compensations began that it is laying off about 16 per cent of its workforce as Epic deals with “major structural change” to the economics of the business model for “Fortnite.”

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: B.C. parent launches class-action lawsuit against makers of Fortnite video game

READ MORE: Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit against ‘addictive’ Fortnite video game

Fortnite lawsuit

Previous story
Defence minister insists $1B spending reduction is not a budget cut
Next story
PHOTOS: Canada marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

B.C Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a press conference Thursday the Ministry and Grand Forks city staff are working to address the recent emergency room closure and recruit and retain more health care professionals as the province looks toward the coming flu and COVID season, as well as permanent solutions. Photo: Gazette files
Province working to address Grand Forks emergency room closure

In honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Silver Creek Elementary School (SCEC) will be hosting the Project Heart Canoe — a canoe of student created artwork that honours residential school survivors and expresses a message of healing. (Project Heart Canoe)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the history of Canada’s residential schools?

Municipal and provincial leaders gathered September 18-22 in Vancouver for the annual UBCM 2023 convention. Photo courtesy Province of B.C.
Housing, community safety, climate change top of mind at UBCM convention

Locals Coffeehouse returns Sept. 30 at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook.
Locals Coffeehouse returns for 2023/23