Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck Tuesday near the coast of Taiwan, killing two hotel employees and injuring 144 other people, officials said.

The Central News Agency reported that the ground floor of the Marshal Hotel, a building in Hualien district, had caved in and people were believed to be trapped inside.

Taiwanese media reported that a separate hotel known as the Beautiful Life Hotel was tilting.

RELATED: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal British Columbia

The agency also posted photos showing a road fractured in several parts.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck late Tuesday about 21 kilometres (13 miles) northeast of Hualien, on the island’s east coast. It occurred at a depth of about 9.5 kilometres (6 miles).

RELATED: Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq

The earthquake followed one over the weekend off the coast of Hualien, which lies along the famed “Pacific Rim of Fire” known for seismic activity from Alaska to Southeast Asia.

Search teams from other areas were headed to Hualien.

The Associated Press

Previous story
Alberta Premier warns of ‘consequences’ for B.C.

Just Posted

Cranbrook and Kimberley looking ahead to 55+ BC Games

Submitted While most people are looking forward to Spring and flowers blooming,… Continue reading

New Dawn named as title sponsor for indoor sports facility

In conjunction with 40th anniversary New Dawn Developments steps up

UPDATE: Cranbrook mourns firefighter

Tractor trailer and pickup truck with horse trailer collided head on

Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts’ first-choice lead didn’t grow enough for outsider to win

Mainroad issues weather warning

Potential for flash freezing conditions on Friday evening, flurries expected all weekend.

BC SPCA East Kootenay seeks donations, volunteers

Donations are needed to cover cost of Bethany the cat’s surgery

Grant funding received for Age Friendly Program

At the City Council meeting on February 6, 2018, Council presented a… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Rachel Notley says Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

B.C. mayor tells ‘urban myth’ of teen dying from fentanyl-laced vape, apologizes

Lions Bay mayor Karl Buhr is apologizing for telling a false story about a teen’s death

In order to finish school Kamloops sex offender will serve time on weekends

Connor Neurauter garnered headlines across Canada after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference

Coroner makes recommendations in 2015 whale-watching boat capsizing in Tofino

Six people died after whale watching vessel capsized in 2015

Most Read

  • Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

    A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan