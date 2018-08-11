Ticketing at Sea-Tac Airport, 10 November 2015 (Black Press Media files)

Crash reported after plane stolen from Seattle airport

Sea-Tac officials said the airline employee had ‘conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers’

An airline mechanic stole an Alaska Airlines plane without any passengers and took off from Sea-Tac International Airport in Washington state on Friday night before crashing near Ketron Island, officials said.

Preliminary information suggests that the mechanic stole the Horizon Air Q400 and the crash occurred because the person was “doing stunts in air or lack of flying skills,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

The plane was chased by military aircraft, witnesses said.

Sea-Tac officials said the airline employee had “conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers.”

The U.S. Coast Guard was sending a 45-foot vessel to the crash scene after witnesses reported seeing a large plume of smoke in the air, Petty Officer Ali Flockerzi said.

Horizon Air is part of Alaska Air Group and flies shorter routes throughout the U.S. West. The Q400 ix a turboprop aircraft with 76 seats.

A spokesman for the Transportation Security Administration directed inquiries to local authorities.

Elaine Thompson And Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Two officers killed in New Brunswick shooting are identified

Just Posted

Evacuation alert issued for Ta Ta Creek area

Lightning-caused fire was estimated at 200 hectares late Friday

Peak Music Festival will cap summer music season

Two-day event features 10 Kootenay music acts in Rotary Park, August 31 & September 1

RDEK issues evacuation order, alert for separate wildfires

Nine properties northeast of Radium under evacuation order, alert issued for Ta Ta Creek.

COTR pays tribute to founder with new trades facility

Patterson Hall officially unveiled in grand opening ceremony at Cranbrook campus.

MLA Shypitka backs call for closure

MLAs Shypitka and Clovechok lobbying for backcountry closure due to wildfire risks

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Cranbrook Cruise’In: August 8

Check out the Classic Cars of Cranbrook and Kimberley, every second Wednesday… Continue reading

It’s time to blame Canada. Again.

You know, for all the complaints about him, you can’t argue that… Continue reading

The Bible’s Most Famous Verse

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Without a doubt, the most famous verse in the… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 8-10

“No Harm Done” RE: Statement by Mr. Blackmore: “No harm was done… Continue reading

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

U.S. President Trump threatens auto tariffs against Canada if trade talks fail

Canadian officials have insisted Ottawa hasn’t been sidelined during the U.S.-Mexico discussions

Crash reported after plane stolen from Seattle airport

Sea-Tac officials said the airline employee had ‘conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers’

NFL players emphasize reasons for anthem demonstrations

President Donald Trump wants players to ‘find another way to protest’

Most Read

  • Crash reported after plane stolen from Seattle airport

    Sea-Tac officials said the airline employee had ‘conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers’