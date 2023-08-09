A Statistics Canada sign is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Statistics Canada documents show workers who went door-to-door to collect data for the 2021 census logged hundreds of workplace injuries and at least 15 assaults by members of the public. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Census workers logged hundreds of cases of violence, harassment by public

Documents show hundreds of injuries and at least 15 cases of assault

Statistics Canada documents show workers who went door-to-door to collect data for the 2021 census logged hundreds of workplace injuries and at least 15 assaults by members of the public.

The data tables obtained by The Canadian Press under access-to-information law list 680 injury reports, including more than 280 cases of harassment or violence.

In some of the most extreme examples, data show employees were punched, threatened with firearms, spat on or sexually assaulted.

There were 137 cases of people’s dogs being aggressive or biting employees and 158 reports of slips, trips or falls.

Details pertaining to the total number of assaults and psychological injuries are redacted, as is information about any workplace fatalities.

The Canadian government collects national population data every five years, and Statistics Canada representatives are sent to visit households that are late to submit their census questionnaires.

READ ALSO: Langford tops population growth in B.C., third-fastest in Canada: 2021 census

READ ALSO: New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging

Census

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Telus doubles funding to help Indigenous organizations, communities in Canada

Just Posted

This photo taken near Cranbrook shows a meteor streaking through the constellation Aquila.
Watch for Perseid Meteor Shower Sunday

Kat Warman, Programming Co-ordinator for the Cranbrook History Centre, is pictured with Andrew Boden, author of “The Secret History Of My Hometown,” an alternative history of Cranbrook. Boden was presenter at the History Centre’s latest Ed Talk — “On Counter-Factual Writing,” held Wednesday, August 2. (Barry Coulter photo)
Ed talks, and Counter-factual writing

Photo courtesy ʔaq’am Community Facebook page.
ʔaq’am residents heading home as evacuation orders rescinded

B.C. Legislature reopened to the public on Friday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. finance committee report highlights public priorities for Budget 2024