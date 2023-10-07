Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister shown during a meeting in Belgium. (Bloomberg photo by Dario Pignatelli)

Canadian politicians condemn deadly surprise Hamas attack on Israel

Israel’s national rescue service says at least 40 people killed and hundreds injured

Canadian politicians are condemning an unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas militants, who fired thousands of rockets and infiltrated the heavily fortified border by air, land and sea.

Israel’s national rescue service says at least 40 people have been killed and hundreds have been injured in the attack — the deadliest in the country in years.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 198 people have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in the territory in Israel’s retaliation after the attack which caught the country off guard on a major Jewish holiday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that Canada strongly condemns the “terrorist attacks against Israel” and fully supports the country’s right to defend itself.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also released a statement denouncing what he called “the invasion of Israel by Hamas terrorists” and “the sadistic violence” carried out against civilians, pledging Canadian solidarity with the victims.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly posted on X that Canada stands with Israel and its right to defend itself against terror under international law.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the country is now at war with Hamas and vowed to inflict an “unprecedented price,” launching airstrikes in Gaza as gun battles were fought inside several communities.

