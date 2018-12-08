Canadian community rallies behind hundreds who lost their jobs ahead of holidays

ServiCom facility closure in Nova Scotia was announced Thursday, following weeks of pay delays

A Cape Breton community has leaped into action following the sudden closure of a Sydney call centre that left nearly 700 people without jobs just three weeks before Christmas.

In the wake of the ServiCom facility closure announced Thursday — following weeks of pay delays — another local business has decided to forgo its Christmas party, opting instead to donate the funds set aside for the bash to help the employees left stunned and jobless by the move.

Seaside Communications, a telecommunications company based out of nearby Reserve Mines, has donated $10,000 to The Salvation Army Sydney Community Church, which is working to assist those affected through its food bank and Christmas assistance program.

Seaside Communications CEO Loran Tweedie says the team decided to donate the money because of the “profound impact” the closure had on the tightly knit community.

In an email, Nova Scotia Department of Labour and Advanced Education spokeswoman Shannon Kerr said the department has launched an investigation into the situation and is making it a priority.

Nova Scotia Business Minister Geoff MacLellan offered a glimmer of hope for the affected staff on Friday, saying he was confident the call centre had a “bright future” after speaking with a prospective buyer Friday morning.

The Canadian Press

