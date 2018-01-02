Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

(Canadian Press)

An Alberta mother says a taxi driver abandoned her son on a rural road in extreme cold on New Year’s Eve and she wants the cabbie to lose his licence.

Marci Terpsma says 19-year-old Carson was out with friends in Edmonton and got into the taxi about 11 p.m.

She says he gave the driver all he had — $40 — and was told that was enough to get him home to Beaumont, a bedroom community south of Edmonton.

But she says when the meter hit $40, the driver pulled over on a range road and told her son to get out.

With the temperature dipping to -37 C with the wind chill, Carson walked about a kilometre before calling his mother to pick him up.

