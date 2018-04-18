Bail denied for woman who kept remains of 6 infants in storage locker

Andrea Giesbrecht of Winnipeg will remain behind bars until her appeal is heard

A Winnipeg woman convicted of concealing the remains of six dead infants in a storage locker will remain behind bars until her appeal can be heard.

Manitoba’s Court of Appeal denied bail for Andrea Giesbrecht, who is 44, on Friday.

In his decision, Justice Michel Monnin says the case is unprecedented and Giesbrecht was found guilty of a number of serious crimes.

He says he was also concerned about her request to live at home if she were granted bail.

The infant remains were found by U-Haul employees in 2014 after Giesbrecht failed to keep up with her payments.

She was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison last July but is appealing the decision.

Giesbrecht’s lawyer had argued she should be granted bail because her sentence was extraordinarily harsh.

The Crown argued the sentence was reasonable given Giesbrecht’s actions and said the grounds for appeal are frivolous.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta move to cut energy shipments expected to hit more than B.C. fuel prices
Next story
Pipeline protest greets Trudeau in England

Just Posted

Wildsight, locals weigh in on proposed tenure from Retallack and Lower Kootenay Band

The proposal is for an adventure tourism tenure in 71,000 hectares of the Purcell Mountains.

Unions file strike notice against CP Rail

Negotiations to continue up till late Friday deadline.

More than 100 nests counted, and Turtle Day ahead!

Already a few Western Painted Turtle hatchlings have emerged from their nests at Elizabeth Lake by Cranbrook

Mud slide closes Hwy 3A near Castlegar

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Another union signals strike action against CP Rail

IBEW and Teamsters Canada Rail Conference seeking new collective agreements.

Ground broken on $4 million train car preservation project

Cranbrook History Centre’s heritage train cars will no longer be at the mercy of mother nature

JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes returns to Cranbrook in June

Registration is open for the 2018 Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Walk… Continue reading

Harry Manx brings the ‘Mysticssippi’ Sound to Key City Theatre

“Essential link” between the music of East and West, creating musical short stories that wed the tradition of the Blues with the depth of classical Indian ragas

Canadian drug mule sentenced in Australia for cocaine cruise

Melina Roberge, 24, pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of the drug in suitcase

At just 20, Henderson on pace to being most decorated Canadian pro golfer

Brooke Henderson is looking to three wins as one of the most successful professionals in her sport

Bail denied for woman who kept remains of 6 infants in storage locker

Andrea Giesbrecht of Winnipeg will remain behind bars until her appeal is heard

We finally have a theory for why curling rocks curl, says B.C. physicist

Think you know why a curling rock curls? Think again.

54% of B.C. residents support Kinder Morgan pipeline: poll

Pollster says support is up six percentage points from a previous survey in February

Armed man invades Greater Victoria home

RCMP responded to robbery early Monday morning; few details released

Most Read