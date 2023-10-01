‘A shared responsibility’: quotes from the 3rd Day for Truth and Reconciliation

People march together at the University of British Columbia for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The federal statutory holiday recognizes abuses suffered by Inuit, First Nations and Metis people at hundreds of state and church-run residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

People donned orange clothing and gathered by the hundreds across Canada on Saturday to acknowledge the systemic oppression of Indigenous people by marking the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The federal statutory holiday recognizes abuses suffered by Inuit, First Nations and Metis people at hundreds of state and church-run residential schools.

Here are some excerpts of what was said in honour of the occasion:

—-

“I remember sitting there crying, and I was only seven years old. And my parents were probably thinking, ‘Yeah, our kids are in a better place, they’re safe, they’re looked after, they’re getting an education. But it wasn’t (safe). I was sexually abused by one of the workers, and I never talked about that.” — Tammy Cook-Searson, chief of Saskatchewan’s Lac La Ronge Indian Band

—-

“A lot of us have to understand not just what happened in the past, but the impacts that the past has in very real things today … Whether it’s trauma, or addictions, cycles of poverty and marginalization. Those are the results of deliberate policies that governments of Canada and other orders of government took on.” — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

—-

“Reconciliation is a way of seeing and living life. It is about being intentional in how we interact with one another—how we show respect. Reconciliation is a shared responsibility between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. I see the potential of reconciliation in so many things, in both small gestures and large public acts. Reconciliation will thrive if we nurture it, in our workplaces and our homes. It will thrive if taught in our schools and our public offices.” — Gov. Gen. Mary Simon

—-

“In the ongoing work of reconciliation, it is time to move beyond words. It is time to pursue meaningful, concrete solutions that remove the federal government gatekeepers so Indigenous peoples can determine their own futures, strengthen their languages, cultures, and unique ways of life, and continue building stronger, more prosperous Indigenous Nations and a brighter future for Canada.” — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre

—-

“Canadians should use today as an opportunity to learn about the history and injustices of the residential school system, and we recognize the courage and hard work that Elders, Survivors and other Indigenous leaders are doing to share their stories and experiences. Only by confronting this history can we commit to a future where all children can prosper.” — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

—-

“Reconciliation is an ongoing process of establishing and maintaining respectful relationships. Part of this work includes taking concrete actions to advance the implementation of the (Truth and Reconciliation Commission) Calls to Action. While we have seen progress … there remains an urgent need to accelerate efforts to implement the remaining Calls to Action.” — Assembly of First Nations Interim National Chief Joanna Bernard

—-

“The day recalls the residential school experience of Phyllis Webstad. Phyllis, a Survivor from the Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation, wore an organge shirt gifted to her by her grandmother on her first day at St. Joseph Mission Residential School in British Columbia. The shirt was taken from her when she arrived and never given back, marking the beginning of Phyllis’s long and traumatic separation from her family, culture and heritage.” — Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford.

—-

“We have a solemn responsibility to listen to survivors, deepen our understanding of B.C.’s and Canada’s colonial histories, and address the systemic inequities that First Nations, Métis and Inuit people continue to experience.” — B.C. Premier David Eby and Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation Murray Rankin.

—-

“The reconciliation part is the challenging part because, of course, when Truth and Reconciliation was recognized six years ago, the government of Canada did more in the six weeks than they did in the six years. We have to hold the government, the province of New Brunswick, the government of Canada, we need to hold them accountable in terms of, we need reconcili-action now.” — St. Mary’s First Nation Chief Allan Polchies Jr.

—-

“It’s very difficult to share and I don’t think it’s ever going to not be difficult. But I think in order to heal, people have to realize what actually happened, what the historical wrongs were that were done to Indigenous people and really feel that. So no matter how hard it is, they have to feel the pain too.” — Gail Standingready, Birdtail Sioux Nation member and ’60s Scoop survivor

Indigenousresidential schoolsTruth and Reconciliation