Nomination period kicks off for B.C.’s 2018 municipal elections

Candidates have 10 days to submit their papers

The nomination period for all 162 local elections across B.C. officially kicked off on Tuesday, giving candidates 10 days to submit their papers.

The official campaign period will begin in just over two weeks on Sept. 22, giving voters 29 days to brush up on their options before the vote on Oct. 20.

This year’s official campaign period will be shorter than that of the 2014 local elections, when it was 47 days long.

Voters will have the opportunity to elect a mayor, city councillors and school trustees. Vancouver voters will also choose their Park Board members.

While ElectionsBC runs provincial elections, it only watches over the campaign financing and advertising rules for the municipal vote.

The agency leaves nominations and voting to local election officers.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Just Posted

Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo goes full steam ahead

After last year’s fire-induced cancellation, the sold-out bike race comes back in full force

WildSafeBC’s annual BC Goes Wild weekend taking place Sept. 14 t0 16, 2018

WildSafeBC will also be tagging garbage cans put out before collection day.

Election 2018: Jordan Fiorentino makes bid for Council

With the start of the BC municipal election campaign set for later… Continue reading

UPDATED: Alleged murder suspect appears in court

A 29-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in Cranbrook

Evacuation alert for City of Kimberley lifted

Evacuation order for 25 properties in the St. Mary Valley has been downgraded to an evacuation alert

College of the Rockies hosts Community Showcase to welcome students

On Tuesday, September 4, the College of the Rockies welcomed new and… Continue reading

World-class PET/CT scanner coming to B.C. Interior

The BC Cancer Foundation says a critical tool in cancer diagnosis will be built in Kelowna.

Myths and facts about fighting B.C. wildfires

In the era of TV, movies and social media, firefighting sees many portrayals

Fernie SAR assists trapped hiker

Hiker bound for Cameron Lake reported missing after 48 hours - RV found empty with three dogs inside

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

Most Read