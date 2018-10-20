ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Polls are open today at Laurie Middle School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for general voting in the Cranbrook municipal election.

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.

Polls are open in Cranbrook at the following locations until 8 p.m. PT:

Laurie Middle School

1808 2 St. South

Who is running for mayor?

Mayor Lee Pratt, who has helmed the city since 2014, is acclaimed for another four-year term as the only mayoral candidate who registered during the nomination period.

Who is running for council?

There are 10 candidates running for Cranbrook city council, with six seats at the table up for grabs. Of those 10 candidates, five are incumbent councillors, while five are newcomers challening for a role in public office.

The candidates, in alphabetical order, are Norma Blissett, Danielle Eaton, Jordan Fiorentino, Wesly Graham, Melodie Hull, Mike Peabody, Ron Popoff, Wayne Price, Curt Rasmussen and Randy Tapp.

Who is running for school board?

The Southeast Kootenay School District Board is comprised of nine trustees elected from the surrounding region. Cranbrook and area is alotted five school board trustee positions — all of which are acclaimed this election.

The Cranbrook-area Board of Trustee acclaimed candidates are Trina Ayling, Chris Johns, Doug McPhee, Wendy Turner and Patricia Whalen.

Elsewhere in the district, three trustee positions are alotted to the Elk Valley (Area A), again, which are also acclaimed for this election, as Frank Lento, Bev Bellina and Kathryn Kitt will remain on the board.

One board trustee position is alotted for the Jaffray/South Country (Area B), which is a two-candidate race between Krista Damstrom and Randy Reay.

