Polls are open today at Laurie Middle School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for general voting in the Cranbrook municipal election.

ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls on Saturday to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.

Polls are open in Cranbrook at the following locations until 8 p.m. PT:

Laurie Middle School

1808 2 St. South

Who is running for mayor?

Mayor Lee Pratt, who has helmed the city since 2014, is acclaimed for another four-year term as the only mayoral candidate who registered during the nomination period.

Who is running for council?

There are 10 candidates running for Cranbrook city council, with six seats at the table up for grabs. Of those 10 candidates, five are incumbent councillors, while five are newcomers challening for a role in public office.

The candidates, in alphabetical order, are Norma Blissett, Danielle Eaton, Jordan Fiorentino, Wesly Graham, Melodie Hull, Mike Peabody, Ron Popoff, Wayne Price, Curt Rasmussen and Randy Tapp.

READ: Mike Peabody seeks re-election to council

READ: Melodie Hull seeking spot on city council

READ: Jordan Fiorentino makes bid for council

READ: Blissett seeking second term on council

READ: Price announces run for council

READ: Popoff seeks another council term

READ: Rasmussen running for city council

READ: Randy Tapp running for Cranbrook city council

READ: Graham seeks another term on council

READ: Eaton turns focus to housing, seniors

Who is running for school board?

The Southeast Kootenay School District Board is comprised of nine trustees elected from the surrounding region. Cranbrook and area is alotted five school board trustee positions — all of which are acclaimed this election.

The Cranbrook-area Board of Trustee acclaimed candidates are Trina Ayling, Chris Johns, Doug McPhee, Wendy Turner and Patricia Whalen.

Elsewhere in the district, three trustee positions are alotted to the Elk Valley (Area A), again, which are also acclaimed for this election, as Frank Lento, Bev Bellina and Kathryn Kitt will remain on the board.

One board trustee position is alotted for the Jaffray/South Country (Area B), which is a two-candidate race between Krista Damstrom and Randy Reay.

Stay up to date

For all of our stories on the municipal election, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results starting at 8 p.m. PT.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION 2018 RESULTS
Infogram

Previous story
Your Cranbrook Municipal Election Candidates

Just Posted

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

RCMP thank public for help locating missing man

RCMP are thanking the public and volunteers for help in locating a… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

For the week of October 14-20: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Kimberley Golf Club members vote to proceed with sale of course

Purcell International Education will be purchasing the 18-hole course

First annual Medieval Faire and Feast this Saturday

On Saturday, October 20, Van Horne Park will be transformed, and transported… Continue reading

Singer k.d. lang receives Alberta’s highest honour

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton

A Doctrine and a Royal Proclamation: Part II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last week, I expanded what I had written previously… Continue reading

‘Who the hell is Ferdy Belland?’

Local bass player joins nationally renowned rock star’s band

The post-truthiness world

Remember back in the innocent days of pre-2016 when Steven Colbert coined… Continue reading

Temporary roads being built in areas affected by landslide in northern B.C.

Emergency Management BC news release says Disaster Financial Assistance is available to eligible residents of the Peace River Regional District who may have been affected by the landslides

B.C. tickets win big in Lotto Max draw

Jackpot carried over; B.C. tickets share Max Millions prizes

B.C. Lions clinch playoff spot with 42-32 win over Eskimos

WR Posey has 3 touchdowns for Leos

‘Mom, I’m in trouble:’ Canadian faces 10 years for alleged graffiti

Brittney Schneider, another tourist caught spraying message on walls of Tha Pae Gate in Thailand

Feds consulting on national anti-racism strategy behind closed doors

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says people still face systemic racism in some communities

Most Read