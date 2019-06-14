Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Samantha V. of Victoria

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Samantha V. of Victoria Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Samantha V. of Victoria:

I am an activist and contemporary illustrator originally growing up in rural southern BC, giving me the push to reach for higher heights at every turn.

Indigenous children and women’s issues are at the forefronts of my dedication to awareness and change.

My driving force is independent journalism and I plan to study to finish my degree in the determination of becoming a writer for a major news outlet someday. I have plans to bring awareness to issues that face Canadians all over the country and people all over the globe.

Entering the Miss BC pageant is my first step forward in this long career toward activism and social justice. A quote that speaks for every nation and each generation of change that comes with every new wave of confidence.

“Young people in this country know exactly what they’re doing. They know we need big change, not just small steps.” – Bernie Sanders

I am participating in Miss BC to support the mission of the Canadian Cancer Society. The money raised for Cops for Cancer from this event helps fund leading-edge cancer research that is improving cancer treatments, preventing cancer and saving lives; provide reliable and up-to-date information on cancer, risk reduction and treatment; offer vital community-based support services for people living with cancer and their families, and advocate for healthy public policies.

To vote for Samantha, click here

To visit Samantha’s Cops for Cancer page click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Mikayla T. of Abbotsford

Just Posted

College, Ktunaxa sign new agreement building on long-standing partnership

An agreement between the College of the Rockies and the Ktunaxa Nation… Continue reading

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1912

June 9-15: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Government must at least try to act on forestry issues, MLA Clovechok says

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok says the situation with the forest… Continue reading

Wasa Triathlon has successful weekend

Hundreds of athletes converged in Wasa Park to take part in the annual event

Outlaws split weekend games against Sabercats, Renegades

The Cranbrook Outlaws played host to the Tier II South Conference Calgary and Red Deer teams

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Leonard named Finals MVP; Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

The Hugs and Slugs

Hugs! Two green thumbs up to garden centre employees Michelle and Cole… Continue reading

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Most Read