Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Rose E. of Vancouver

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Rose E. of Vancouver:

As a child, I had freckles on my face and my classmates laughed at me and I did not have much confidence. My mother taught me to see my inner beauty, as well as others’, and I grew to have more confidence.

I would like to encourage other girls to develop self-confidence and respect each other despite our differences. By attending Miss BC, I would like to challenge myself and further my confidence. I am also going to enjoy this unique and different experience, have a lot of fun and meet new friends.

I have faced significant obstacles and challenges in my life which made me a stronger person. I have learned to dream big and make my dreams real through my passion and persistence, which is well known among friends and family. I strive for my dreams with simplicity and honesty. I love volunteering in the community and enjoy cooking.

The quote I love is “Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift of God, which is why we call it the present.” This quote inspired me to appreciate the present moment, and try to shape my future through passion, perseverance, and hope.

To vote for Rose, click here

To visit Rose’s Cops for Cancer page, click here


baneet.braich@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pageant gives humanitarian a platform to speak on climate change and beauty activism

Just Posted

Local group says city turned down arena sublease agreement

City responds and says it has not turned down any offers to bring a franchise to the area

Rockies Rowing successful at Delta regatta

Three rowers from Rockies Rowing Club had personal bests at the Delta Deas Scholastic Regatta

On the road to a high-seas cocaine seizure off Costa Rica

The HMCS Yellowknife, whose crew features a Cranbrook-raised sailor, was busy this spring

Canadian comic legend Derek Edwards in Cranbrook Friday

Edwards is a year and a half into his Alls I’m Saying tour

Win streak continues for Bandits alumni in annual game

The Sr. Cranbrook Bandits faced off against their alumni on the weekend, losing 5-3 in nine innings

Parents of B.C. man missing for 3 months under mental health act plead for information

Ryan McAuley has not been seen since Feb. 15

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Derek Hayes charts the development of the British Columbia via… Continue reading

Murder in rural B.C. town is unsolved after five years

Thomas Feeney was found dead in his Rossland home on June 5, 2014

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Sixth grey whale found dead off B.C. coast in 2019

Marine mammal response team and Coast Guard are in the waters off Centennial Beach

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Humans unknowingly eat 100,000 particles of plastic per year, says new UVic study

Micro-plastics smaller than sesame seeds

Most Read