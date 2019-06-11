Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Harninder N. of Terrace

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Harninder N. from Vancouver. Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more aboutthe women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Harninder N. of Terrace:

While inquiring about the Miss B.C. Pageant I became intrigued by the morals and objectives it represents. My passion of creating and being a voice for young girls and women is something of high importance to me. Learning that the Miss BC pageant stands behind this passion and aims to give young women the confidence and skills they need, made me want to be apart of it.

Throughout my entire life, my parents have given me every opportunity to succeed and achieve my goals. I will use the resources given to me and assist young girls across the globe. Starting at the age of ten I became very involved and began organizing a variety of events. These events included topics such as cultural diversity, fundraising and women empowerment; all of which are valuable to me. I believe my ambition and headstrong attitude sets me apart from others and is one of my unique qualities.

On a day to day basis I am driven by the quote, “Believe in yourself, and you will be unstoppable”. Growth and success begin with yourself, and remembering you are able to do whatever it is you put your mind to.

To vote for Harninder, click here

To visit Harninder’s Cops for Cancer, click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Hajaratu J. of Coquitlam

Just Posted

Local golfer prepares for BC golf tournament

Leslie Weaver is keen to be taking part in the 2019 BC Senior Women’s Golf Championship

Category 3 fires to be prohibited in Southeast Fire District

The prohibition will take effect at noon on Wednesday, June 12

Graduates recognized at COTR convocation ceremony

184 attendees make for one of the largest convocation ceremonies in 43 years at the College

Chamber seeking volunteers for visitor information centres

The Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce is putting out the call for more… Continue reading

Kootenay Orchards wins Bike to School Challenge

The final results from Bike to School Challenge, which took place from… Continue reading

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

The study estimates B.C. overdose rates would be 2.5 per cent higher

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7

T-rex fossils are all sold out

Edmonton murder trial hears toddler went from chunky, happy to skin and bones

19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine was left to die outside a church, the court heard

Most Read