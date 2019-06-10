Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Alexis E. of Surrey

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageant, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Alexis E. from Surrey

I am joining Miss BC to build up my confidence. I am impressed with the Miss BC program in developing leadership in women. I know the opportunity will help me deepen and build my skills as a leader. I have a unique lifestyle since I have a double whammy. I was born with cerebral palsy and gender dysphoria. These are unique to have both. Cerebral palsy has impacted my language and speech. Gender dysphoria impacts my lifestyle as I feel I was born a wrong gender. These will not stop me keep going in my life. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. This inspires me to keep it up. I can do anything one step at a time.

To vote for Alexis, click here



baneet.braich@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter