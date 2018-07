Black Press Media presents a special documentary on the 2018 Miss BC pageant in Fort Langley

Proud sponsor Black Press Media is honoured to present our special documentary on the 16th annual Miss B.C. pageant held in Fort Langley.

Check out all of the highlights from a magical evening that recognized the personal achievements and community involvement of nearly 50 girls and women vying for the Miss, Mrs., Miss Teen and Jr. Miss B.C. crowns.

Read our full story, photos and videos on the 2018 pageant here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter