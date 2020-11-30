Winter hair blues: Care tips for a manageable mane

Your hair is parched! The key to healthy winter hair is MOISTURE

Just like skin, our hair is affected by the seasons. When the weather turns cold you probably know to stock up on skin cream. Did you know your hair is craving moisture too?

“Winter hair can become very dehydrated, unless you’re using conditioners and treatments that are moisture-based,” says Tracy Featherling, owner of The Station Salon. “The air is dry and you may be doing more blowdrying. Even the wind is dehydrating — the wind burn get on your skin is just as bad on your hair.”

Healthy hair holds its shine, and damaged hair looks dull and lifeless. A trim will certainly help annoying, unmanageable hair, but so will the right care routine. And it doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

Caring for winter hair

Wash less: “Your body’s natural oils will do more for your hair than any product on the market,” Featherling says. “After each wash, it takes about 48 hours to get the natural oils back.” Shampoo is still important to cleanse build-up from products and pollution, but cut back on washing if you can. Heat styling and products can also dry hair out.

Featherling says it’s easy to go overboard with oils and proteins, but with the right products you can build healthy hair from the inside out. “A lot of my clients are afraid of getting greasy hair, so they focus on keratin and other protein treatments. But you can get to the point where there’s too much protein, and that causes more drying.” Protein is great for extremely damaged hair, but usually what clients need is moisture. “You can’t over-condition — any time you get your hair wet, you can’t go wrong with conditioning.” Dry, itchy scalp: In the winter The Station Salon meets a lot of clients with itchy scalps who worry they have dandruff, but Featherling says it’s usually just dry skin. The solution? Protect your head with a toque, switch to a heavier conditioner, back off on shampoo and heat styling, or come into the salon for a replenishing treatment. The Station also offers an at-home exfoliating treatment.

One last thing Featherling wants you to remember?

“Nobody has fantastic hair through the winter, so don’t worry!”

