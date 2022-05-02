Wedding and grad hair: tips for a successful walk down the aisle!

Cranbrook salon is already booking up for summer weddings, but space is still available

The Station Salon styled this beautiful bride’s hair last summer, and is now booking graduation and bridal hair for 2022! (Photography: Patrick Pimentel Photography; Make-up: Tifanee J Beauty; Bouquets: MJ’s Floral Boutique; Wedding Gown: Jazel Sy Bridal)

After two disappointing summers of cancelled grad ceremonies and wedding celebrations, 2022 is shaping up to be jam packed with special events. If you’re hoping to turn heads with a creative hairstyle, Tracy Featherling of The Station Salon has one piece of advice: plan ahead.

“Grad day is already partially booked! If you’re interested in getting your hair styled for prom, now is the time to book a consultation.”

It starts with a free consultation

“I love doing consultations with new clients. It’s so important to make sure we’re on the same page,” Featherling says.

If you’re considering extensions or colour, your Station Salon stylist will ask about your hair history to make sure the process is successful. Clients can share their ideas, and learn how to maintain hair health long term. For special events, schedule your consultation about 8 weeks prior to the big day.

“For brides and grads I want to know everything. I want to see pictures of the dress, I want to know the venue, I want to understand if your ceremony is going to be formal or casual. I do a lot of wedding hair for brides travelling from out of town and I tell them: send me all your pictures. I want to see them all. We can narrow it down as we go.”

With their years of experience, the stylists at The Station Salon can offer solutions to problems you haven’t even considered.

“Sometimes a bride wants to wear their hair down, and then they show me a dress with beautiful detail in the back that will be covered up by their hair,” Featherling says. “I always ask what side they’ll be standing on too, so we can gather the hair on the side where it will be seen.”

Up or down, formal or relaxed, the talented at the Station Salon Style Collective in Cranbrook can create the perfect wedding hair!

On location styling

Most grad styling is done at The Station Salon, but wedding styling is done on location.

“These poor brides have so much to do already, we want to make it as easy as we can!”

Your stylist will do a practice run of the bride’s style, with styles for the rest of the bridal party arranged on the wedding day. Grads also receive a pre-trial of their style.

Featherling is passionate about keeping her services accessible, and the incredibly affordable pricing reflects that. Ask about adding makeup and nails to your planning — some of The Station Salon’s stylists are multi-talented! Staff can also connect you with the New Energy Wellness Spa next door, for a full day of pampering.

If your summer plans involve a fancy event, start planning now! Call 778-517-0949 to book an appointment or reach out on Facebook to learn more. Find The Station Salon at 209 Van Horne St. S in Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort.

HairStyleWeddingswomen entrepreneurs