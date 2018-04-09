Tired of working alone? Get in on the Ground Floor of coworking

Ground Floor Coworking Space is a shared office space and social hub for independent professionals, small but growing companies and nonprofits. Photos by Frida Viklund

If you’ve been working away at a home-based office, you know the isolation that brings. Inspiration, networking and motivation – not to mention the time to focus amid all the household happenings – are common challenges.

Ground Floor Coworking Space, a new initiative from Community Futures East Kootenay, offers a solution – one with the potential to grow not only your business, but also the greater economy.

“Work is changing and the future of work looks a lot like the Ground Floor Coworking Space,” says Tanya Malcolm, Community & Marketing Manager at Ground Floor, a shared office space and social hub for independent professionals, small but growing companies and nonprofits.

Since 2015, the number of co-working spaces has increased by 212 per cent globally, and the number of co-working members has grown by 315 per cent.

A growing sector of knowledge-based professionals, artisans and creators also needs a place to do business, outside of their work or creating space. That diversity is reflected in Ground Floor’s membership, which includes everyone from web designers and a mortgage broker to a photographer and financial planner.

Beyond the benefits for local entrepreneurs and their clients, the beautiful, architecturally designed new space in downtown Cranbrook also offers opportunities for community events.

“We’re not only a space for professionals; we really are a community space as well,” Malcolm says.

New to the concept of coworking? Here are 3 reasons to check it out:

Just starting out? Coworking provides small business owners and start-ups a way to get in on the “ground floor,” with the cost savings that come from sharing resources. Choose from the professional space and amenities you need – from occasional meeting space to a full-time desk. A coworking space can provide professional connections and social networking that can be challenging for those working in the isolation of a home office. Even those working in the same fields, who could be seen as competitors in another context, are often able to call upon each other’s strengths and refer clients who may be better suited, based on their particular needs. “Typically, the professional who is occupying this space is open to offering their ideas, their professional suggestions and their experiences,” Malcolm says. “It has shifted from a culture of competition to a culture of co-operation.” Simply being able to communicate what you’re working on – and any challenges you’re experiencing – can lead to creative problem solving that’s much more difficult when working alone.

Ground Floor membership starts at just $57 per month, with a wide range of flexible workspaces available. While dedicated offices and desks are currently sold out – with expansion plans already in the works! – community space, hot desks, meeting rooms and other options are available. Want to give it a try? Sign up for a free day pass online and see what the excitement is all about or stop by at 100-131 7th Ave.