This Cranbrook RV dealership goes that extra mile

The RV technicians at Runners RV are dedicated to making it right for their customers.

Local RV experts are there for customers here at home and down the road

Anyone who owns an RV knows there’s a lot to enjoy about the freedom a home on wheels provides … but there’s a lot of care and maintenance involved as well.

At Runners RV in Cranbrook, their team of RV experts will not only help you find the perfect RV for your lifestyle, they’ll provide you with the helpful advice and service to keep your unit running smoothly.

Their highly trained technicians have more than 95 years of combined experience and are qualified to service all makes and models. You can trust them to perform quality repairs with efficiency – they operate a full-service RV repair facility with five bays to accommodate multiple units.

“New owners may not be aware of just how much care RVs require,” says sales manager Brandon Laurie. “Our expert technicians have the up-to-date industry and manufacturer training to get the job done right.”

Runners RV is a local RV dealership with a strong focus on serving the needs of the people in southeastern B.C. Although they’ve undergone some changes since they started out in 1989, most of their team is made up of locals that have been with them for many years, and who share a love of outdoor life in the Kootenays.

“We’re blessed to live in this area,” Laurie says. “I don’t think there’s an area in North America that’s quite like it for camping and RVing!”

Their 8,500-square-foot facility has a huge selection of RV parts and accessories to choose from. Situated on seven acres of land, they also have a massive selection of new and used RVs to choose from.

Runners RV technicians will make sure the appliances in your home-on-wheels are in tip-top shape.

At Runners RV they’re very grateful to not only their hard-working techs, but to their customers and community as well. They enjoy giving back by supporting local teams and charities like the Cranbrook Bucks hockey club, Ducks Unlimited Cranbrook Chapter, the Canal Flats Wilderness Club and STARS Air Ambulance.

“It’s a real family environment here – they’re a great team that works very hard,” Laurie says. “COVID created a big surge in the industry, and our techs rose to the occasion. We’re not perfect, but we do what can to make things right for our customers.”

Find out more on Facebook, call 250-489-4141, 1-800-663-4824 or email for more information, or book an online service request before heading to their location at 2813 23rd St. N.