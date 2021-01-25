‘Step into your power’ with one-on-one therapeutic nutrition coaching

Kimberley pharmacist helps clients change their relationship to food — in a way that’s safe, and fun!

Pharmacist Michelle Gray offers one-on-one theraputic nutrition coaching to help clients find healthier ways to fuel their bodies. Learn more at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy in Kimberley.

Do you have control over your food, or does food have control over you?

Pharmacist Michelle Gray, owner of Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy, is helping people in the Kootenays change their relationship to food. It’s not about looking good in a bikini or showing off at your high school reunion; it’s about finding the food that works best for your body.

“When you give your body the right fuel, your energy-level goes up, and other aspects of your physical and mental health improve too,” Gray says.

Gray’s Pharmacy offers one-on-one nutrition coaching, including weekly health screening, education, and community support to help you find the custom routines that work for you. Gray has seen the benefits of a Ketogenic lifestyle and intermittent fasting.

Learn to fast, the safe way

The internet is full of fasts and fad diets, and experimenting without education is dangerous. When it comes to fasting, Gray explains that there’s a huge range of styles and durations.

“The goal with a fast is to take your body into deeper ketosis — to teach your body to burn fat for fuel, not carbohydrates. When I’m in ketosis my energy goes up and my mind clarity increases. I’m no longer on the energy rollercoaster that comes with a carb-rich diet,” she says. Over time this will increase your insulin sensitivity and decrease metabolic syndrome.Gray works with your healthcare team to adjust medication as required.

Clients who are new to fasting might start with an intermittent fast — 16 hours of fasting, and eight hours where you can eat. Then you can challenge yourself to go one meal longer than last time. Gray fasts along with her group, with clients pursuing different goals.

“It can be daunting, but we do it as a group and I host Zoom calls every night at dinner so we can support each other. Even if your body doesn’t need fuel, dinner is a time when our brains can send those signals out of habit.”

Pharmacist Michelle Gray supports clients in finding safe, fun and healthy wellness solutions! Start your 12 week journey to health before Feb. 28 for the introductory price of $399. Starting Mar. 1 the price increases to $499.

Take control

Fasts are just part of Gray’s coaching. You’ll also learn about gut health, and learn to recognize what your body needs. As your goals shift the program shifts to meet your needs— it’s all part of the process.

“When you get over those mental barriers, you can re-evaluate your relationship with food. It’s a really big mental shift, and once you feel empowered you can take that into other aspects of your life.”

Gray says it’s been a real pleasure to be a part of her client’s journeys: some have made changes at work or in their relationships. Couples who do the program together find new ways of relating to each other.

“It’s amazing to watch people step into their power.”

Learn more about the program by calling 250-427-0038. Find Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy at 417B-304 St. in Kimberley, or follow them on Facebook.

