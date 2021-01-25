Pharmacist Michelle Gray offers one-on-one theraputic nutrition coaching to help clients find healthier ways to fuel their bodies. Learn more at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy in Kimberley.

Pharmacist Michelle Gray offers one-on-one theraputic nutrition coaching to help clients find healthier ways to fuel their bodies. Learn more at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy in Kimberley.

‘Step into your power’ with one-on-one therapeutic nutrition coaching

Kimberley pharmacist helps clients change their relationship to food — in a way that’s safe, and fun!

Do you have control over your food, or does food have control over you?

Pharmacist Michelle Gray, owner of Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy, is helping people in the Kootenays change their relationship to food. It’s not about looking good in a bikini or showing off at your high school reunion; it’s about finding the food that works best for your body.

“When you give your body the right fuel, your energy-level goes up, and other aspects of your physical and mental health improve too,” Gray says.

Gray’s Pharmacy offers one-on-one nutrition coaching, including weekly health screening, education, and community support to help you find the custom routines that work for you. Gray has seen the benefits of a Ketogenic lifestyle and intermittent fasting.

READ MORE: Finding the right fuel to feel energized and well

Learn to fast, the safe way

The internet is full of fasts and fad diets, and experimenting without education is dangerous. When it comes to fasting, Gray explains that there’s a huge range of styles and durations.

“The goal with a fast is to take your body into deeper ketosis — to teach your body to burn fat for fuel, not carbohydrates. When I’m in ketosis my energy goes up and my mind clarity increases. I’m no longer on the energy rollercoaster that comes with a carb-rich diet,” she says. Over time this will increase your insulin sensitivity and decrease metabolic syndrome.Gray works with your healthcare team to adjust medication as required.

Clients who are new to fasting might start with an intermittent fast — 16 hours of fasting, and eight hours where you can eat. Then you can challenge yourself to go one meal longer than last time. Gray fasts along with her group, with clients pursuing different goals.

“It can be daunting, but we do it as a group and I host Zoom calls every night at dinner so we can support each other. Even if your body doesn’t need fuel, dinner is a time when our brains can send those signals out of habit.”

Pharmacist Michelle Gray supports clients in finding safe, fun and healthy wellness solutions! Start your 12 week journey to health before Feb. 28 for the introductory price of $399. Starting Mar. 1 the price increases to $499.

Pharmacist Michelle Gray supports clients in finding safe, fun and healthy wellness solutions! Start your 12 week journey to health before Feb. 28 for the introductory price of $399. Starting Mar. 1 the price increases to $499.

Take control

Fasts are just part of Gray’s coaching. You’ll also learn about gut health, and learn to recognize what your body needs. As your goals shift the program shifts to meet your needs— it’s all part of the process.

“When you get over those mental barriers, you can re-evaluate your relationship with food. It’s a really big mental shift, and once you feel empowered you can take that into other aspects of your life.”

Gray says it’s been a real pleasure to be a part of her client’s journeys: some have made changes at work or in their relationships. Couples who do the program together find new ways of relating to each other.

“It’s amazing to watch people step into their power.”

Learn more about the program by calling 250-427-0038. Find Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy at 417B-304 St. in Kimberley, or follow them on Facebook.

Start your 12 week journey to health before Feb. 28 for the introductory price of $399.Starting Mar. 1 the price increases to $499.

Health and wellnessNutrition

Just Posted

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Employers might be able to require COVID-19 vaccination from employees: B.C. lawyer

‘An employer must make the case’ using expert science, explains lawyer David Mardiros

Interior Health reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 and two new death in the region Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
79 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported in Interior Health

Both of Friday’s deaths were both recorded at long-term care homes

Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram could be playing for Colorado when the NHL resumes play. (Rik Fedyck/file)
Cranbrook product Bowen Byram makes NHL debut with Avalanche

Highly touted prospect marks first pro game following World Junior tournament in Alberta

CNOY is a family friendly walk/fundraiser hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association for the Kootenays to help those who are hungry, homeless and hurting. Our goal is to raise at least $20,000 and we need your help! The CNOY is set for Feb. 20.
There’s a place for everyone: Coldest Night of the Year walk is back

CNOY fundraising walk to raise money for charities serving people experiencing homelessness, hurt, and hunger set for Feb. 20

1914
It happened this week in 1914

Jan. 17-23: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sits in on a COVID-19 briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, B.C. minister of health. (Birinder Narang/Twitter)
PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders visits B.C. landmarks through the magic of photo editing

Residents jump on viral trend of photoshopping U.S. senator into images

A woman injects herself with crack cocaine at a supervised consumption site Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Drug users at greater risk of dying as services scale back in second wave of COVID-19

It pins the blame largely on a lack of supports, a corrupted drug supply

Wet’suwet’en supporters and Coastal GasLink opponents continue to protest outside the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘We’re still in it’: Wet’suwet’en push forward on rights recognition

The 670-km Coastal GasLink pipeline was approved by B.C. and 20 elected First Nations councils on its path

Jennifer Cochrane, a Public Health Nurse with Prairie Mountain Health in Virden, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Robert Farquhar with Westman Regional Laboratory, during the first day of immunizations at the Brandon COVID-19 vaccination supersite in Brandon, Man., on Monday, January 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tim Smith - POOL
Top doctor urges Canadians to keep up with COVID measures, even as vaccines roll out

More than 776,606 vaccines have been administered so far

From the left: Midway RCMP Csts. Jonathan Stermscheg and Chris Hansen, Public Servant Leanne Mclaren and Cpl. Phil Peters. Pictured in the front are Mclaren’s dog, Lincoln and Peters’ dog, Angel. Photo courtesy of BC RCMP
B.C. Mounties commended for bringing firewood to elderly woman

Cpl. Phil Peters said he and detachment members acted after the woman’s husband went to hospital

Dr. Jerome Leis and Dr. Lynfa Stroud are pictured at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on Thursday, January 21, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
‘It wasn’t called COVID at the time:’ One year since Canada’s first COVID-19 case

The 56-year-old man was admitted to Toronto’s Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An Uber driver’s vehicle is seen after the company launched service, in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Several taxi companies have lost a court bid to run Uber and Lyft off the road in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Taxi companies lose court bid to quash Uber, Lyft approvals in British Columbia

Uber said in a statement that the ruling of the justice is clear and speaks for itself

Most Read