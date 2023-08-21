Start your career adventure at this FREE hiring and post-secondary expo in Cranbrook

Step into your new career at the Cranbrook Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo on Sept. 14.

Are you ready to take charge of your future? Take the first step by attending the Cranbrook Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo, offering you a golden opportunity to embark on a journey toward a fulfilling career.

Being more than just a mere gathering, The Cranbrook Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo is a dynamic platform to connect directly with Cranbrook’s top employers and institutions.

Mark your calendar for September 14 from 11:00AM – 3:00PM and prepare to take a leap towards your dream job!

Mountains of opportunities:

With the abundance of mountain ranges in area, Cranbrook is truly a treasure trove of employment possibilities. More than 21,000 job openings are expected in the region over the next 10 years, leading to a remarkable demand for exciting employees.

Recruiters and representatives from BC’s leading employers will come to the Cranbrook Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo to look for job seekers or those seeking to take their career to the next level. The is your chance to connect directly with a wide array of employers. Exhibitors at the expo include Interior Health, St. Eugene Golf Resort & Casino, Teck, Lordco, CMAW Local 2300, ICBC, Clarkson Contracting Ltd, and many more. No matter your passion or expertise, there is surely an employer eager to meet you.

Seize the moment:

The Cranbrook Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo goes beyond a set of booths; it’s an experience designed to help you explore, engage, and elevate your career prospects. Use this opportunity to interact face-to-face with Cranbrook’s industry leaders and forge invaluable connections.

Some of the best job openings are not posted online. By leaving a lasting impression in-person, you gain an immediate advantage and access to exclusive positions that are only available to attendees.

Start a career adventure:

Whether you’re a fresh graduate, an experienced professional, or an enthusiastic individual looking for an industry change, the Cranbrook Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo is an extraordinary step in your quest towards your dream career.

Admission to the event is FREE and open to the public. Your journey starts here!

Date: Thursday September 14, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Cranbrook History Centre | 57 Van Horne St. S., Cranbrook, B.C. Get your free ticket at cranbrook-2023.eventbrite.ca

To find out more, visit events.blackpress.ca/cranbrook-2023/ or contact events@blackpress.ca.

This event is one of a series of Hiring and Post-Secondary Expos Black Press Media hosts across BC. Black Press Media is proud to invest in local communities, providing connections for both employers and future employees.

