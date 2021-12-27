Start the new year with a safe, supported nutrition refresh

To sign up for the 10-day detoxification program, call 250-427-0038, drop by the pharmacy on 304th Street at Highway 95 in Kimberley, or send a message at facebook.com/grayspharmacy .

When it comes to new year’s resolutions, many of us focus on fitness and nutrition. But without a well-researched plan and proper support, by mid-January most people have fallen off their noble routines.

Fad diets can be unsuccessful or even dangerous, but if you’re interested in starting the new year fresh and cleansing your body, this January Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy is hosting a medically supported 10-day detoxification program. Sign up by Jan. 10 to start the program Jan. 15.

This program is not a crash diet, and you won’t be doing it alone. With clinical assessments from pharmacist Michelle Gray, you’ll feel confident that you’re supporting your body in a safe and healthy way. And with daily camaraderie from other participants in the program (including Michelle and other pharmacy staff), you’ll feel supported throughout the 10 day process.

“Canadians are exposed to hundreds of toxins through household cleaners, personal care products, pesticides on foods and other sources. Your body does its best to get rid of these toxins, but depending on your physiology and your genetics, you may not be able to get rid of everything,” Michelle says.

The 10-day Detoxification Program provides your body with the calories and nutrients it needs to process and excrete these toxins — you will eliminate some foods, but you shouldn’t be hungry while participating in the program.

“If you’re experiencing fatigue, difficulty concentrating, challenges with your gastro-intestinal function, or other symptoms, clearing these toxins may improve how you feel,” Michelle says.

Sign up for a group session this January!

The detox kit is available any time, but this January, Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy will be hosting a 10-day support group.

“The pharmacy team will be participating right along with you, and every day we’ll have a video chat with the whole group to talk about our experiences and share tips,” Michelle says.

Detox kits cost $170, and there’s no extra charge to be part of the group. Sign up by Jan. 10 to be sure your kit arrives in time. The group runs for 10 days, starting Jan. 15.

“All participants will have a short appointment at the pharmacy before starting the program for an initial body composition measurement. If you’re on any medications, we’ll do a medication review to make sure the program is appropriate,” Michelle says. “At the end of the program everyone receives another body composition measurement, and we’ll offer advice on next steps.”

To sign up, call 250-427-0038, drop by the pharmacy on 417B 304th Street on Highway 95 in Kimberley, or send a message at facebook.com/grayspharmacy.

