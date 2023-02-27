Spring hair trends are here … you might be surprised by what’s making a comeback!

Colours and curls among the top trends, says this Cranbrook style expert

The Station Salon owner Tracy Featherling gives us the details on what to expect in style trends this Spring.

Is there a time of year we welcome a change more than spring? From a new outfit to a fun look for your locks, this is when we shake off winter and celebrate the season ahead.

Good thing the talented team at Cranbrook’s The Station Salon knows what’s both fresh and fashionable!

Chatting with professional stylist and salon owner Tracey Featherling about what to expect from spring hair trends, it’s all about vibrant colours, natural curl patterns and *gasp* the return of …the mullet!?

Here’s all the details about what to watch for, plus a sneak-preview of what to expect from the 2023 wedding and grad season!

Trending in hair this spring:

Vibrant colours: “While bright colours and colour ‘pops’ continue to be popular overall, the biggest trend at the moment is bright, stand-out reds – think Ariel from The Little Mermaid or fire engine red,” Featherling says. “It makes a big impact and continues to be a very popular choice!”

Embracing your natural curl pattern: “We’re loving this particular trend!” Featherling says. “With more and more people realizing their wavy hair’s potential for producing jaw-dropping curls when shown the right love, embracing your natural curl pattern is very big right now.”

A vibrant red being shown off with stunning natural curls.

Muted coppers: “If you’re hoping for a colour change but don’t feel ready to embrace the more ‘outgoing’ colours currently trending, opting for a muted or natural copper could give you the fresh start you’re craving without the all-eyes-on-you vibe,” Featherling says.

Natural coppers can be a fun way to mix it up without going to bold.

Wolf, butterfly and octopus cuts! Oh, my! “These styles are similar, with lots of layers cut at different lengths. Getting a dramatic, layered cut can help your look feel refreshed and keep you comfortable during the coming warm weather,” Featherling says.

Permed mullets for men: “Whether you loved them or hated them, the permed mullet is making a come back this year, and has been growing in popularity with men and boys alike,” Featherling says. “Personally, we blame Netflix for bringing these back with their ‘80s-era shows like Stranger Things!”

Mullets are making a come back and we think this little one is rocking the look!

Wedding and grad season are just around the corner… here’s your sneak peak!

“Popular trends in wedding and graduation hair continue to show a preference for the ‘Boho-chic’ look that has been popular for a few years now. Many brides (and grads!) are opting for simple but pretty half-up, half-down looks as well,” Featherling says.

Whichever style you’re planning on, don’t wait too long to book.

”We strongly encourage brides, bridal parties and graduates to book their hair and make-up appointments soon to make sure they get the dates and times they’re hoping for.”

Call 778-517-0949 to book an appointment with one of Station Salon’s talented stylists! You’ll find The Station Salon at 209 Van Horne St. S in Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort and on Facebook here!

