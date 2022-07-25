So much more than a ‘box on wheels:’ How to choose the right RV for you!

This Cranbrook team has the knowledge and expertise to get you on the road to fun and relaxation

The team at Runners RV in Cranbrook will help you choose all the options that are just right for your lifestyle.

Are you shopping for an RV this summer, but you just don’t know where to start?

Whether you have a young family, are ‘empty-nesters,’ or even ‘snow birds,’ making the right decision when buying an RV can be tough.

“A lot of first time RV buyers think it will be quite easy – that a trailer is a trailer,” says Brandon Laurie, Sales Manager at Runners RV in Cranbrook. “They usually end up quite surprised at all the different options there are to consider.”

From bunkhouse models suited for active young families, to smaller ‘couples campers,’ to lighter SUV-towable trailers, and livable destination fifth wheels, you’ll soon find they’re much more than just a ‘box-on-wheels.’

“The 24- to 30-foot bunkhouse models are our No. 1 seller. We make sure to stock these heavily so you’ll always have a wide variety to choose from,” Laurie says.

“However, with the rising gas prices, and people downsizing their vehicles, one of our fastest-growing segments is the SUV-towable or ultra-light class of trailers.”

Runners RV offers a wide range of large fifth wheel options.

Another growing segment at Runners RV is their spacious, luxury destination trailers. Some models come equipped with double bathroom sinks, residential appliances and washer/dryers – they’re basically a small home on wheels!

“A lot of people purchase these models with plans to live in them temporarily while building a house,” Laurie says. “But with COVID, and the prices of houses shooting up, many are making the decision to call them their permanent home.”

Whether it’s families creating great memories, couples setting out on adventures, or seniors looking for a comfortable unit to enjoy their golden years, the sales staff at Runners is committed to building lasting relationships through it all.

“Our sales team is low-pressure, super friendly and fun,” Laurie says. “You might even see some of them running around in Hawaiian shirts and goofy hats!”

However, the team is all business when it comes to finding you a great deal. They’re aggressive on pricing and will work hard to find just the right RV to suit your needs, lifestyle and budget, so you choose the right RV to get you on the road to summer fun and relaxation.

Find out more on Facebook, call their sales team at 250-428-5947, or head down to 2813 23rd St North to check out their selection.

RVs