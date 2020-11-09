Stahl Electric offers local business owners maintenance packages for continued care of your building’s electrical needs.

Stahl Electric offers local business owners maintenance packages for continued care of your building’s electrical needs.

She’s the SPARK in this electrical company

A master at multi-tasking, Nicky Heiz loves to be busy and loves to help

In most businesses there are two parts to the customer experience: there’s the person who performs the service (whether that’s dental work or electrical repair) and then there’s the person who answers the phone.

Sometimes they’re painfully uninformed, claim to be impossibly busy, or insist on scolding you before scheduling an appointment. And then there’s Nicky Heiz.

“Nicky is truly indispensable. She’s an integral part of our team as well as a unique asset to our company,” says Kendra Stahl of Stahl Electric.

Heiz does a lot more than just answer the phones, but that’s how most customers get to know her. If your lights won’t turn on half-an-hour before your store opening, Heiz can send out an electrician and hunt down the right replacement part. If you’re swimming in BCHydro paperwork and don’t understand how to get a rebate, Heiz will help you out.

“She’s been in the electrical industry for a long time. We actually head-hunted her from one of the local wholesalers a few years ago,” Stahl says. “She knows every part, tool and roll of wire out there — and we use thousands of different materials! She doggedly hunts down the best prices for our customers for all our job materials and keeps us up to date on all the newest and best products.”

Master multi-tasker

“I was born and raised in Cranbrook, and I’ve been a part of the electrical community over 15 years, which is crazy to say!” says Heiz. “I enjoy making customers happy and do my very best to accommodate everybody equally. The whole team at Stahl Electric is fantastic — everyone from the electricians to the owners work hard and treat people well.”

As Operations Manager at Stahl Electric Heiz is a master at multi-tasking, managing everything from project scheduling to estimates, invoicing and organizing Stahl’s electricians.

“She makes sure everything is running smoothly, and if anybody’s not performing at their best and brightest they’d better watch out!” Stahl says. “She is a genuine spark in our electrical company.”

When Heiz is finished juggling her duties at Stahl Electric she goes home to manage a busy young family and a few extra side projects.

“I have a great husband and a seven-year-old boy. We’re also billets for the Cranbrook Bucks, which my son loves. They’re great role models!” says Heiz, who also runs a home business selling cosmetics, called Beautycounter. “I’m a busy full-time working mom and don’t know how I manage it all, but I like to be helpful and busy all at once. I feel appreciated and cared-for at Stahl Electric — they understand family comes first, and treat all of their employees like part of their family.”

Stahl Electric is also a proud supporter of the Cranbrook Bucks, minor hockey, and other community groups. For home and business electrical work get in touch by calling 250-417-9139, or emailing info@stahlelectric.ca.

BCHydroBusiness and IndustrialLocal Business

Just Posted

A picture taken at a Rising Wolf men’s circle at Wycliffe Regional Park this past summer. “It was not nice out weather wise that evening, in fact we got rained on, but the pic itself really shows the commitment of these men to continue work through each storm they face,” Rising Wolf co-founder Paul Sutton said. “The sun broke the clouds just as we finished and we were able get this picture.” Photo courtesy of Paul Dalcanale.
Cranbrook’s Sutton brothers form non-profit Rising Wolf to promote and support men’s health

Brothers Paul and Chris Sutton of Cranbrook, who earlier this year brought… Continue reading

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
24 additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the start of the pandemic is now 845

Columbia Basin Trust president Johnny Strilaeff says COVID-19 recovery initiatives will be a focus over the next two years. Photo: Submitted
High-speed internet, business support among Columbia Basin Trust’s new priorities

The Trust has released a planning document targeted at pandemic recovery

A West Kootenay medical transport company says it can provide the same service as Interior Health for much cheaper. Photo Credit: Josh Berson
New Kootenay ambulance service aims to cut cost of medical transportation

Interior Medical Transport says it can save Interior Health on expensive trips

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

A few of the 87 B.C. ridings that were too close to call will be finalized through mail-in ballots

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)
Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

Passenger levels remain down by nearly 90%

Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, has won the Vernon-Monashee riding after mail-in and absentee votes were counted. (Black Press - file photo)
B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP takes Vernon-Monashee for the first time since the 1980s

Vernon’s Harwinder Sandhu of the NDP unseats three-term Liberal incumbent Eric Foster

Howie Meeker, right, and wife Leah. (File photo)
Canadian hockey and broadcasting legend Howie Meeker dies at age 97

Longtime B.C. resident starred with Toronto Maple Leafs, HNIC

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, left, and local candidate Jeremy Valeriote, second left, listen to Jules Anderson, who said he was living in a homeless shelter, after a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A judicial recount is coming for a race in the British Columbia election after mail-in ballots put the Liberals ahead by only 41 votes, in an upset to the Greens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Judicial recount coming in B.C. seat where Liberals upset Greens by 41 votes

Seat would have been the Greens’ first off Vancouver Island

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

Most Read