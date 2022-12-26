Refills are a snap with Kimberley pharmacy’s new app

Private, secure app makes it easier to manage prescriptions for you and your family

Owner and lead pharmacist Michelle Gray of Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy. Download their new app to easily renew prescriptions for you, your family and even your pet.

A single person filling a single prescription for a short-term illness like an ear infection or small rash might find it fairly easy to pop into the pharmacy to get their health cared for. But Michelle Gray, pharmacist and owner of Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy in Kimberley, knows many people are juggling a lot more.

“This has been a very busy few months for many of us. That’s why we’re starting the new year by launching a new app that will make it easier than ever to order, track and renew prescriptions.”

The new mettra Pharmacy mobile app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, is free to access, private and secure. Visit Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy to ensure your contact and patient information is correct, receive a unique user number, create your private password and start using the app today!

3 people who will love the new Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy app:

A stay-at-home parent picking up prescriptions for their children, their spouse or themselves (once family members consent, all prescriptions can be managed from the same app). You can even add your pet’s prescriptions to the app!

An adult child helping to care for an aging parent’s prescriptions, as well as their own.

A person managing a chronic mental health condition. “For a person managing anxiety or addiction, renewing your prescription can add extra stress,” Michelle says. “The app even sends refill reminders, so it’s one less thing you have to keep track of while focusing on your recovery.”

The app communicates directly with the Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy software, streamlining the process so everything takes less time.

“The whole system is extremely user-friendly,” Michelle says.

How to set up the app:

Download the mettra Pharmacy app to your smartphone. Visit Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy in Kimberley to receive your user number. Use the app to easily and efficiently order refills, send new prescriptions, connect to the Gray’s Facebook page for quick access to in-store events and promotions, and receive reminders about refills.

You can also text prescription orders to 236-302-0206 with the Rx number for convenient pick-up. You can use the app to send a picture of a new prescription to fill, just remember to bring the original prescription to the pharmacy for verification when you pick up your completed order.

Visit Kimberley’s award-winning Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy at 417B 304th St. on Highway 95 in Kimberley, open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. You can also get in touch by calling 250-427-0038, emailing pharmacist@grayspharmacy.ca, or at facebook.com/grayspharmacy.

Health and wellnessHealthcare and Medicine