Recycle broken toasters, power tools and hundreds of other items FOR FREE!

Over 400 household items are accepted at collection locations across BC

ElectroRecycle accepts more than 400 products, including household appliances, power tools and exercise equipment. When your toaster has reached the end of its lifespan, recycle it at one of over 200 collection locations across BC.

Step one: Clean your cupboards, crawl space and garage.

Step two: Figure out what to do with all the things you no longer need, without tossing things in the trash.

If your quarantine clutter includes any broken small appliances and power tools, the ElectroRecycle is here to help.

“ElectroRecycle accepts more than 400 products, including household appliances, power tools and exercise equipment. After a decade of operation we’ve diverted more than 40 million kilograms from BC landfills!” says Jenn Robson, director of programs for ElectroRecycle.

Over 200 locations

ElectroRecycle partners with a variety of collection points including bottle depots, thrift stores and not-for-profit organizations to make collection easy. You can find a full list of locations at electrorecycle.ca/recycle — with over 200 collection points across British Columbia, find one near you. And no matter where you drop your items off, collection is free!

Household appliances, power tools, exercise equipment and more!

ElectroRecycle recycles more than 400 different products, and drop off is free. Find a full list of accepted items at electrorecycle.ca/accepted-products.

Kitchen appliances like coffee makers, electric kettles and slow cookers.

like coffee makers, electric kettles and slow cookers. Exercise equipment like treadmills and elliptical machines.

like treadmills and elliptical machines. Personal care products like hair dryers, electric toothbrushes and beard trimmers.

like hair dryers, electric toothbrushes and beard trimmers. Power tools like band saws, sewing machines, and drills.

like band saws, sewing machines, and drills. Other items including fans, vacuums, bathroom scales and clothing irons.

Reduce and reuse, before you recycle!

“We’re happy to collect household items when they’re at the end of their lifespan, but we also partner with community groups to help British Columbians find other ways to keep items out of the landfill,” Robson says.

If you’re clearing out items that still work, consider giving them to a neighbour or donating them to a local thrift store. If your item needs a minor repair, consider getting it fixed instead of throwing it away.

“YouTube has become an amazing resource for at-home repairs. We also partner with Repair Cafés, where expert repair people volunteer their time to fix many household items.”

For more tips on reducing your environmental footprint, maintaining and repairing household items, check out the ElectroRecycle blog or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

To find a convenient collection point near you, or check to see if your product is accepted, visit electrorecycle.ca.

