Ed Crowell, manager of the Cranbrook location of Mission Thrift Store, invites you down to check out their new store on Baker Street. Sales at the store help give Canadian children camp experiences, as well as funding other charitable projects.

Popular Cranbrook retailer on a Mission to help others

Thrift store saves you money on clothing and household items, funds various charitable programs

Everyone loves a bargain. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ve discovered the array of gently used clothing and other household items at Cranbrook’s Mission Thrift Store!

That overwhelming support from local residents, through sales and donations, has done two things for this non-profit operation that opened in 2011: It prompted a move into a large new leased space last fall, and it allows them to help more people in need, says Ed Crowell, store manager.

“We’re grateful to the community in Cranbrook, whose support has tripled over the past couple of years,” he says. “We’ve only seen increases in traffic as people start to know where we are, and with more exposure, the donations have been going up.”

Part of a bigger mission

Ever wondered about the store’s connections and who they help? It’s one of more than 50 franchised Mission Thrift Store retailers across the country that support the programs of Bible League of Canada, which helps impoverished or under-served people in over 40 countries, including Canada.

“We’re able to send kids to summer camps, and we’re also working with Indigenous populations on education, helping with women’s literacy overseas, and working heavily in the Philippines,” Crowell says. “Because stores like ours are growing and doing more volume, we’re able to disperse the money better.”

Your donations have a local impact

The Cranbrook Mission Thrift Store has the flexibility to help out local service providers such as the Canadian Mental Health Association, whose clients require household items, and the Salvation Army, for its programs helping the homeless and housing low-income individuals. The store also partners with the Downtown Business Association and Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce on other projects.

And if there’s clothing the store can’t use, Diabetes Canada buys it, Crowell says. “Regardless of where your donations go, they’re going to be used by someone.”

Your green household option

As a result of its operations and the reuse of clothing and other items in Cranbrook and surrounding areas, the Mission Thrift Store has prevented more than 2,300 kilograms of materials from entering the landfill, Crowell proudly says.

Looking to volunteer?

While Cranbrook’s Mission Thrift Store employs paid staff, it also has a large volunteer base whose efforts help the store fund more programs. If you’re looking for a volunteer opportunity, the store welcomes you to apply now for one of many roles within the organization. Learn more online, send an email to cranbrook@missionthriftstore.com or drop by the store at 1114 Baker St. to pick up an application form.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Just Posted

January precipitation deepens snowpack in B.C.’s mountains

Most of the province now has higher-than-normal snowpack levels

Forfellow commits to Cranbrook Bucks

Defenceman for Fraser Valley Thunderbirds will look to join Bucks for inaugural BCHL season

Mainroad expects 5 to 15 cm of snow in next 24 hours in East Kootenay

Highways contractor Mainroad has advised that they anticipate a fair amount of… Continue reading

Trap vandalism impacting urban deer cull: city report

City says clover traps damaged, game cameras set up to monitor traps were stolen as well

Sutton brothers bring Sacred Sons men’s movement from California to Cranbrook

In April of 2019, Cranbrook tattooist Paul Sutton flew to California for… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Parasite’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Bong Joon Ho’s satire took best director, best original screenplay and best international film

Pipeline protesters served with injunction for blocking Vancouver ports

Coastal GasLink protesters ordered to stop blockading access points in Vancouver and Delta

Abbotsford golfer Nick Taylor wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Second PGA Tour victory means spot in 2020 Masters

Canadian basketball legend Bill Robinson dead at 71

Prolific player put Island town on the map and steered the national team at the 1976 Olympics

On 10th anniversary of Vancouver Olympics, public figures reflect on mixed legacy

Despite Olympic Village going into receivership, Games brought Canada Line, safer Sea-to-Sky Highway

Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Dube has 3 points as Calgary powers past Canucks

Chilliwack dog in New York vying for top spot at 144th annual Westminster dog show

Bella is the only German shepherd from B.C. competing this weekend

The fear of selling a century-old home in B.C.

Homeowner worries a piece of Abbotsford’s heritage will be lost if lot is redeveloped

Kamloops sculptor casting Canada’s forefathers in bronze

Four of Canada’s early prime ministers will be cast in bronze at a shop in Knutsford, B.C.

Most Read