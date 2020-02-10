Popular Cranbrook retailer on a Mission to help others

Ed Crowell, manager of the Cranbrook location of Mission Thrift Store, invites you down to check out their new store on Baker Street. Sales at the store help give Canadian children camp experiences, as well as funding other charitable projects.

Everyone loves a bargain. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ve discovered the array of gently used clothing and other household items at Cranbrook’s Mission Thrift Store!

That overwhelming support from local residents, through sales and donations, has done two things for this non-profit operation that opened in 2011: It prompted a move into a large new leased space last fall, and it allows them to help more people in need, says Ed Crowell, store manager.

“We’re grateful to the community in Cranbrook, whose support has tripled over the past couple of years,” he says. “We’ve only seen increases in traffic as people start to know where we are, and with more exposure, the donations have been going up.”

Part of a bigger mission

Ever wondered about the store’s connections and who they help? It’s one of more than 50 franchised Mission Thrift Store retailers across the country that support the programs of Bible League of Canada, which helps impoverished or under-served people in over 40 countries, including Canada.

“We’re able to send kids to summer camps, and we’re also working with Indigenous populations on education, helping with women’s literacy overseas, and working heavily in the Philippines,” Crowell says. “Because stores like ours are growing and doing more volume, we’re able to disperse the money better.”

Your donations have a local impact

The Cranbrook Mission Thrift Store has the flexibility to help out local service providers such as the Canadian Mental Health Association, whose clients require household items, and the Salvation Army, for its programs helping the homeless and housing low-income individuals. The store also partners with the Downtown Business Association and Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce on other projects.

And if there’s clothing the store can’t use, Diabetes Canada buys it, Crowell says. “Regardless of where your donations go, they’re going to be used by someone.”

Your green household option

As a result of its operations and the reuse of clothing and other items in Cranbrook and surrounding areas, the Mission Thrift Store has prevented more than 2,300 kilograms of materials from entering the landfill, Crowell proudly says.

Looking to volunteer?

While Cranbrook’s Mission Thrift Store employs paid staff, it also has a large volunteer base whose efforts help the store fund more programs. If you’re looking for a volunteer opportunity, the store welcomes you to apply now for one of many roles within the organization. Learn more online, send an email to cranbrook@missionthriftstore.com or drop by the store at 1114 Baker St. to pick up an application form.