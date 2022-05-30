One name, many faces! Selling homes in Cranbrook is a team effort

Meet the team of experienced real estate professionals who work together to serve you

The name on the For Sale sign might say Jason Wheeldon, but there’s a lot more than just one person behind Jason Wheeldon Personal Real Estate Corp.

“I might be the figurehead, but I have a great team of incredibly talented and dedicated professionals and we all work together to serve the community,” Jason says.

Jason Wheeldon PREC, Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty manages an incredible volume of home sales and purchases, so it’s a good thing they have a strong team of professionals ready to serve their clients. Last year the group beat 18,000 other real estate agents to record the tenth highest volume of sales in BC and 76th in Canada, a record they’ve regularly achieved over the past three decades.

Meet the professionals behind Jason Wheeldon PREC

Kaytee Sharun — Partner and Licensed Realtor®: “Kaytee and I have a seamless partnership. I like to tell our clients that they’re getting two-for-the-price-of-one — you’re hiring two of the best!” Jason says. Kaytee was born and raised in Cranbrook, and has been working alongside Jason for a decade. “We both stay up to date with every file, so our clients get the benefit of our combined knowledge and attention.”

Laura Kennedy — Administrator: Laura has been helping organize purchases and sales for Jason Wheeldon PREC since 2019, and brings decades of experience in office administration to her role — she was office manager at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce for 40 years!

Lauren Rokosh — Marketing: An important part of any successful home sale is attracting the right buyer, and that means they need to see it! Lauren manages social media and traditional media marketing for Jason Wheeldon PREC, ensuring your home is seen by prospective buyers across the province and across the country.

In addition to home purchases and home sales, Jason Wheeldon PREC also has a team of certified home appraisers. When you need a professional, unbiased estimate of a home’s value, either for a purchase or mortgage refinancing, trust Jason Wheeldon.

Christine Hagen, CRA, P.App has been with Jason Wheeldon PREC since 2006. She’s been an appraiser for 16 years and was previously a licensed Realtor®.

Ellaina Signorotto, AACI, P.App has been with Jason Wheeldon PREC for nearly 10 years, and is now celebrating her 24th year of accreditation through the Appraisal Institute of Canada.

Manson Parks, Candidate Member is new to Cranbrook, bringing years of appraisal experience from his time in Edmonton.

“Our firm provides clients with full expertise in Real Estate and we have been the top selling Real Estate team in the City for over a decade. It is our expertise, knowledge of the market and commitment to clients that has made us successful,” Jason says.

The combined team has built a tradition of trust in real estate in our community for nearly three decades.

For more information on the Cranbrook housing market visit cranbrookrealty.com or follow Jason Wheeldon Personal Real Estate Corp. on Facebook.

home salesrealtor