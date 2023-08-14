Now hiring: Front Store/Pharmacy Assistant at Kimberley pharmacy

Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy in Kimberley is looking for a new Front Store/Pharmacy Assistant! The position is full time, with no evening or weekend hours, and a start date of Aug. 20.
“We’re a fast-paced, progressive business located within the heart of the Kootenays. We have a collaborative staff that’s eager to conquer challenges, and are looking to add a team member who’s eager to grow with us,” says Michelle Gray, pharmacist and owner of Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy.
The starting wage for this position is $17 to $20 per hour, depending on experience, with shared health benefits for dental, drug, extended benefits, life insurance and long term disability.
What you’ll do as Front Store/Pharmacy Assistant
- Inventory management
- Labelling products
- Merchandising
- Pac med operation
- Blister pack assembly
- Customer service
- Answering phones
- Labelling prescriptions
- Till operations
- Filing
- Cleaning and equipment maintenance
- Deliveries in Kimberley/Cranbrook
- Medication destruction
- Social media promotion
Job requirements:
- Criminal record check
- Drivers abstract
- Minimum class 7 license
- Basic computer skills
- Legally entitled to work in Canada
- Previous experience preferred
- Training offered
- Adaptable teammate
To apply, email your resume to hiring@grayspharmacy.ca.
What makes Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy different?
- Collaboration: Working together to problem-solve and come up with best solutions, using a ‘team first’ approach.
- Comfort being wrong: “Problems will NEVER EVER go away. New solutions even lead to new problems. But unless we can first see and admit that there’s a problem, we can’t even begin to solve it.”
- Hunger to learn and grow: Staying curious and always seeking to learn and grow is the surest way to creating a big future.
- Service: “Why does a business exist in the first place? At the very heart of Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy is our ability to serve,” Michelle says.
- Kaizen mindset: The staff at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy share a commitment towards continuous small improvements so that they can make their tomorrows better than their todays.
Learn more about the opportunity at facebook.com/grayspharmacy, and email your resume to hiring@grayspharmacy.ca.
Find Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy at 417B 304th St. on Highway 95 in Kimberley, open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Get in touch at 250-427-0038 or at facebook.com/grayspharmacy.
