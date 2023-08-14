Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy is hiring! Join a dynamic team working together to make the world a better place.

Now hiring: Front Store/Pharmacy Assistant at Kimberley pharmacy

Full time work with no evenings or weekends, in a fast-paced and positive environment

Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy in Kimberley is looking for a new Front Store/Pharmacy Assistant! The position is full time, with no evening or weekend hours, and a start date of Aug. 20.

“We’re a fast-paced, progressive business located within the heart of the Kootenays. We have a collaborative staff that’s eager to conquer challenges, and are looking to add a team member who’s eager to grow with us,” says Michelle Gray, pharmacist and owner of Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy.

The starting wage for this position is $17 to $20 per hour, depending on experience, with shared health benefits for dental, drug, extended benefits, life insurance and long term disability.

What you’ll do as Front Store/Pharmacy Assistant

  • Inventory management

  • Labelling products
  • Merchandising
  • Pac med operation
  • Blister pack assembly
  • Customer service
  • Answering phones
  • Labelling prescriptions
  • Till operations
  • Filing
  • Cleaning and equipment maintenance
  • Deliveries in Kimberley/Cranbrook
  • Medication destruction
  • Social media promotion

Job requirements:

  • Criminal record check
  • Drivers abstract
  • Minimum class 7 license
  • Basic computer skills
  • Legally entitled to work in Canada
  • Previous experience preferred
  • Training offered
  • Adaptable teammate

To apply, email your resume to hiring@grayspharmacy.ca.

What makes Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy different?

  • Collaboration: Working together to problem-solve and come up with best solutions, using a ‘team first’ approach.
  • Comfort being wrong: “Problems will NEVER EVER go away. New solutions even lead to new problems. But unless we can first see and admit that there’s a problem, we can’t even begin to solve it.”
  • Hunger to learn and grow: Staying curious and always seeking to learn and grow is the surest way to creating a big future.
  • Service: “Why does a business exist in the first place? At the very heart of Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy is our ability to serve,” Michelle says.

  • Kaizen mindset: The staff at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy share a commitment towards continuous small improvements so that they can make their tomorrows better than their todays.

Learn more about the opportunity at facebook.com/grayspharmacy, and email your resume to hiring@grayspharmacy.ca.

Find Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy at 417B 304th St. on Highway 95 in Kimberley, open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Get in touch at 250-427-0038 or at facebook.com/grayspharmacy.

