Now hiring: Front Store/Pharmacy Assistant at Kimberley pharmacy

Full time work with no evenings or weekends, in a fast-paced and positive environment

Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy is hiring! Join a dynamic team working together to make the world a better place.

Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy in Kimberley is looking for a new Front Store/Pharmacy Assistant! The position is full time, with no evening or weekend hours, and a start date of Aug. 20.

“We’re a fast-paced, progressive business located within the heart of the Kootenays. We have a collaborative staff that’s eager to conquer challenges, and are looking to add a team member who’s eager to grow with us,” says Michelle Gray, pharmacist and owner of Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy.

The starting wage for this position is $17 to $20 per hour, depending on experience, with shared health benefits for dental, drug, extended benefits, life insurance and long term disability.

What you’ll do as Front Store/Pharmacy Assistant

Inventory management

Labelling products

Merchandising

Pac med operation

Blister pack assembly

Customer service

Answering phones

Labelling prescriptions

Till operations

Filing

Cleaning and equipment maintenance

Deliveries in Kimberley/Cranbrook

Medication destruction

Social media promotion

Job requirements:

Criminal record check

Drivers abstract

Minimum class 7 license

Basic computer skills

Legally entitled to work in Canada

Previous experience preferred

Training offered

Adaptable teammate

To apply, email your resume to hiring@grayspharmacy.ca.

What makes Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy different?

Collaboration: Working together to problem-solve and come up with best solutions, using a ‘team first’ approach.

Learn more about the opportunity at facebook.com/grayspharmacy, and email your resume to hiring@grayspharmacy.ca.

Find Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy at 417B 304th St. on Highway 95 in Kimberley, open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Get in touch at 250-427-0038 or at facebook.com/grayspharmacy.

Health and wellnessHealthcare and MedicineImpress Branded ContentJobs and Careers