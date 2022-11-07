Not retiring, just rebranding! New name reflects collective effort at Kootenay real estate group

Make your home in the Kootenays with an expert team on your side

Jason Wheeldon wants to make one thing clear: he’s not retiring, just rebranding.

For almost 30 years, residents and newcomers to Cranbrook have trusted Wheeldon’s real estate expertise to guide them home. And for much of that time, he hasn’t been working alone. Which is why it’s time to leave the name Jason Wheeldon Personal Real Estate Corporation behind, and become The Wheeldon Group.

“I’m really proud to share that apart from a new name we have a new identity as well. Together with Kaytee Sharun and the rest of our team we have created The Wheeldon Group. Our unwavering commitment to our values, our community and our core philosophy remains the same: we at The Wheeldon Group believe when working together great things can happen,” Wheeldon says.

Kaytee Sharun, Partner and Licensed Realtor®, was born and raised in Cranbrook, and has been working alongside Jason for a decade. If you’ve bought or sold a home with Wheeldon’s team, you know that Kaytee is an integral part of every transaction.

“Kaytee and I have a seamless partnership and lead the way in innovative real estate practice, leadership in organized real estate and have continued to grow an intimate knowledge of the local area and market to best suit the needs of our clients,” Jason says. “We’re excited to continue to enhance our partnership to offer the best service and insight to the ever-changing landscape.”

Constant change in the real estate world can result in a vast and complex array of decisions to be made . The Wheeldon Group allows the team to help clients navigate this ever changing world in the best manner possible. Alongside Kaytee and Jason, clients appreciate the skills of administrator Laura Kennedy, real estate marketer Lauren Rokosh, and certified home appraisers Christine Hagen, Ellaina Signorotto and Manson Parks.

“Our combined knowledge and experience in real estate for nearly three decades has built a tradition of trust with an impeccable reputation, thriving on integrity and professionalism,” Jason says.

“Thank you to all our clients that we’ve worked with, who’ve entrusted us with finding not just a house but a home, within our diverse community. We love our community — it’s a place we love to call home, and we can’t wait to show you what it has to offer.”

For more information on the Cranbrook housing market visit cranbrookrealty.com or follow The Wheeldon Group on Facebook.

The Wheeldon Group — let us guide you home.

