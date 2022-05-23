Noninvasive, non-transdermal, medication-free phototherapy may support body’s recovery

Pharmacist Michelle Gray, owner of Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy in Kimberley, now offers LifeWave, a line of patches that use phototherapy to support our body’s ability to heal.

As we age, the stem cells in our bodies become less and less effective. That means it takes longer for our bodies to heal from injuries and manage inflammation. Many medical researchers are studying stem cell therapy, where stem cells from a younger person are injected into an older person.

Stem cell therapy is very expensive, not guaranteed, and it’s not approved in most countries. But pharmacist Michelle Gray, owner of Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy in Kimberley, is excited about a different product that focuses on reinvigorating our stem cells, rather than replacing them.

“It’s noninvasive, non-transdermal, self-guided, and since there’s no drug in it, it’s very unlikely to conflict with any other medications,” she says.

The product is LifeWave, a line of patches that use phototherapy to support our body’s ability to heal. Our body naturally emits infrared heat, and LifeWave patches reflect a certain light wave back into the tissue to stimulate a biophotochemical response.

What is Phototherapy? (English) from LifeWave, Inc. on Vimeo.

“Our body is very good at healing itself, but inflammation and toxins can get in the way of that healing. I think of LifeWave patches as removing some of that stagnation, and helping the body start flowing again to a natural state,” Michelle says. “I’ve seen its positive effects on myself and on close friends and family, and I’m ready to share it with more people.”

To alleviate cystic acne causing extreme pain, Michelle’s son tried the Y-Age Glutathione patch for two weeks, then added the X39 patch. When Michelle asked for his feedback, he said he’d noticed it was easier to breathe through his nose (chronic sinusitis) and also that his grip strength had improved (previous thumb tendon tears from playing hockey).

“I kept asking for more feedback until he finally said, ‘Oh yeah, it also helped with the acne!’ It’s easy to see the skin healing and the inflammation going down,” Michelle says.

Some people say they notice results in a matter of minutes, but for some it can take days or weeks to know for sure if LifeWave patches will have an affect on your body.

“It’s early days, but I’m excited to share more information with those who are curious — and hear from people what they think!”

LifeWave Patches:

X39: Suggested for general, long term use, and works in synergy with other patches. “It causes the body to elevate a type of copper peptide called GHK-Cu. It’s naturally occurring in our bodies, but we produce less and less of it as we age. GHK-Cu is involved in cell recovery, so the X39 patch may help with wound healing and recovery from exercise,” Michelle says.

Suggested for general, long term use, and works in synergy with other patches. “It causes the body to elevate a type of copper peptide called GHK-Cu. It’s naturally occurring in our bodies, but we produce less and less of it as we age. GHK-Cu is involved in cell recovery, so the X39 patch may help with wound healing and recovery from exercise,” Michelle says. X49: Supports a healthy brain and cardiovascular system. Supports healthy weight and muscle building.

Supports a healthy brain and cardiovascular system. Supports healthy weight and muscle building. Energy Enhancer: “This patch is suggested for increasing energy and endurance, but one of my patients tried using Energy Enhancer to manage Restless Leg Syndrome. This patient reported that it’s the first thing that’s worked for them in a long time,” Michelle says.

“This patch is suggested for increasing energy and endurance, but one of my patients tried using Energy Enhancer to manage Restless Leg Syndrome. This patient reported that it’s the first thing that’s worked for them in a long time,” Michelle says. Y-Age Carnosine: Helps our bodies burn fat for fuel, to improve stamina, strength and flexibility. Beneficial for the heart and sugar imbalance issues.

Helps our bodies burn fat for fuel, to improve stamina, strength and flexibility. Beneficial for the heart and sugar imbalance issues. Y-Age Glutathione: “Glutathione is made in our gut, and used for detoxification and as an immune system booster,” Michelle says.

“Glutathione is made in our gut, and used for detoxification and as an immune system booster,” Michelle says. IceWave: Suggested for acute and chronic pain situations. “One of my patients had a rotator cuff tear, and couldn’t really move his shoulder without assistance and severe pain. We tried the IceWave patch, and it reduced his pain enough that he can now use physiotherapy to address the root issue.”

Suggested for acute and chronic pain situations. “One of my patients had a rotator cuff tear, and couldn’t really move his shoulder without assistance and severe pain. We tried the IceWave patch, and it reduced his pain enough that he can now use physiotherapy to address the root issue.” Y-Age Aeon: Helps our bodies balance the sympathetic nervous system (fight or flight) and the parasympathetic nervous system (rest, digest, relax). Y-Age Aeon is used as an anti-inflammatory and anti-stress patch.

Helps our bodies balance the sympathetic nervous system (fight or flight) and the parasympathetic nervous system (rest, digest, relax). Y-Age Aeon is used as an anti-inflammatory and anti-stress patch. Silent Nights: Intended to help restless sleepers.

Intended to help restless sleepers. Alavida: Helps the body produce collagen to rejuvenate the skin.

Helps the body produce collagen to rejuvenate the skin. SP6: May help with hormone balancing, as well as decreasing hunger drive.

AcuLife: Intended for horses in pain, Michelle would be happy to assist a client in testing the AcuLife patch.

Learn more about LifeWave at lifewave.com/michelleleahgray, where you can explore the clinical evidence. When you’re ready to chat with pharmacist Michelle Gray, call 250-427-0038 to make an appointment at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy, 417B 304th Street on Highway 95 in Kimberley. Explore other services at facebook.com/grayspharmacy.

