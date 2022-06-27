No need to suffer: Pain creams offer precise, custom relief

When most people think of painkillers, they think of pills. But compounding pharmacies like Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy in Kimberley want patients — and prescribing healthcare professionals — to know that there are more options available.

“Many physicians prescribe the same narrow list of medications to treat chronic pain. We want to get across to physicians that compounding pharmacists can do a lot more — we can create made-to-order, custom pain medications that offer better relief and improve overall quality of life. You don’t have to needlessly suffer, or get addicted to opioid medication,” says Heidi Radcliffe, a Registered Pharmacy Technician (R.Ph.T) at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy.

Benefits of pain relief creams

The lab at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy includes advanced technology to create uniform, safe compound medications in an efficient, reliable manner. They are one of the only pharmacies in BC with a Resonant Acoustic Mixer (RAM) which uses sonic waves to mix medications so that active ingredients are consistent and uniform throughout. They also have an Unguator machine which Heidi uses to mix certain creams without adding air bubbles to the compound.

“When we make a pain compound we’re not just adding an anti-inflammatory medication to a cream. Our pain compounds can have five or six active ingredients, and we can adjust the proportions until it works for you. That’s not even possible in pill form.”

There are other benefits to using a topical medication. A patient’s pain cream may include other active ingredients for a cooling effect, heating effect, muscle relaxation, nerve pain relief and more.

Low Dose Naltrexone is also administered through a pain cream.

“Low Dose Naltrexone is an emerging treatment that’s shown some promise not just for chronic pain, but also chronic inflammation, neuropathic pain and AutoImmune diseases including Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and Rheumatoid Arthritis to mention a few,” says Pharmacist Michelle Gray, owner of Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy.

Naltrexone was first developed to treat opioid addiction, and has been approved for that use for over 30 years. The more recent use of Low Dose Naltrexone (one-tenth the original strength) has shown promise in clinical trials for a range of conditions including Crohn’s and colitis disease, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia and chronic inflammation.

Pharmacist Michelle Gray has also seen promising results from LifeWave patches, a medication-free phototherapy patch with many potential benefits.

“As a pharmacy technician, I’m the biggest skeptic,” Heidi says. “But I’ve tried LifeWave patches for both back pain and migraine relief, and experienced significant relief. Not only does it reduce pain, but it improves my quality of life — it’s easier to be active, because I’m not housebound by pain.”

Gray’s Compounding Phramacy can work with your physician to find a pain compound that works for you. Call 250-427-0038 or email pharmacist@grayspharmacy.ca, or visit the store at 417B 304th St. on Highway 95 in Kimberley, open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Learn more on Facebook at facebook.com/grayspharmacy.

