New record-keeping program enables Kimberley pharmacy to connect across the system

Back when the world was smaller, health care providers had pretty easy access to your entire medical history. There was only one doctor and one apothecary in town, and between them they knew everything there was to know about your health.

These days medicine is a lot more precise, but also a lot more fragmented. Over the course of a year you may visit an emergency room, your family doctor and a walk-in clinic. You may go for lab work, an x-ray or an MRI. You’ll receive immunizations, medication from your local pharmacy and refills while on vacation.

Michelle Gray, owner and pharmacist at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy, is excited to finally have a new service that will put all patient information in one place. It’s called CareConnect.

CareConnect offers comprehensive healthcare

“Right now when we do clinical medication reviews with patients, it’s up to the patient to provide all of that information. They’re struggling to bring up their lab work on their phone, and they can only see part of the information. With the patient’s permission, CareConnect helps bring a much more comprehensive and seamless workflow. It helps us better collaborate with the patient’s healthcare professionals to provide better care,” Gray says.

Anyone taking five or more prescription medications is eligible for a free medication review, funded by the government, and Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy offers medication reviews for anyone for a small consult fee.

“With your permission we can look at your entire health history and make recommendations. Often that allows patients to be on less medications overall,” Gray says.

Pharmacists Michelle Gray and Lei Lei Wu have taken extensive training to understand lab results and how they relate to things like kidney function, thyroid function or blood sugar levels.

“We consider all the patient’s supplements, prescriptions, symptoms, chronic pain. Whatever their concerns, we can try to find a more effective treatment plan.”

Flu vaccines available mid-October

Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy will have flu vaccines available in mid-October, by appointment.

“Flu vaccines are effective for about six months, so it’s a disadvantage to administer them too early. We’re waiting for the official word on when we can begin offering them this year,” Gray says.

Flu shots will be available by appointment to avoid line-ups and better manage the number of people in the store. Book your vaccine online through the Health Quest site.

