New owners breathe fresh life into historic business

Realty Executives Kootenay (REK) has been one of the longest-operating businesses in the downtown core of Cranbrook. Established over 100 years ago, it has remained on Baker Street for its entire history.

There are times in the life-cycle of a business when major change needs to happen. The previous ownership understood this, and in 2016 the company was sold to two highly-experienced business professionals with roots in the Kootenay region. Pat Elynuik, former NHL player and his business partner, Ron Waldman, an experienced Western Canadian entrepreneur. Together they are the leading figures behind the Northstar Group of Companies which include: Northstar Mountain Village Resort (Kimberley, BC), Mountain Spirit Resort Hospitality (Kimberley, BC) and Kimberley Vacations – an e-commerce vacation marketer.

New ownership alone does not change a business, but it does provide a foundation on which to build. Pat and Ron realized this and spent two years assembling a diverse team of professionals with a wealth of experience. They have built a structure that they believe is oriented to long-term success. “Pat interviewed all of us and made sure that we fit in his vision – people that are both highly experienced in the business world, and non-traditional in their approach to sales and customer service”, said Sales Manager Jo McKinstrie. “We’re developing a very specific culture and trying to break the mould for how real estate is approached in the area”.

The new Managing Broker, Dan Keeley, recently relocated from the Fraser Valley where he was a leading agent in a busy office for 13 years. “Opportunity abounds across this region for buyers, sellers and investors”, says Keeley, who is always looking to take on a new challenge. He recently added Property and Strata Management licenses to his impressive list of certifications, amplifying his ability to serve the brokerage and the community.

The new Sales Manager, Jo McKinstrie, has a background in management both in banking and in food and beverage, complemented by ten years of experience in real estate investment. A consummate professional, Jo is also a hard-worker who has no problem getting her hands dirty, having also worked extensively in the welding industry. Pat and Ron knew immediately that Jo’s combination of skills and personality traits would make her a great leader.

The Property Management arm of the business is headed by Brock Mulvihill, whose extensive experience includes a role at Tamarack Centre as Operations Manager, as well as a business degree and strata management licence. “The new owners have assembled a young and energetic team that works hard and constantly looks to innovate,” says Mulvihill, “it’s been a pleasure to be a part of such a dedicated team”.

Gavin Thomas and Pamela Dunn round out the team, operating as licensed real estate professionals serving Cranbrook, Kimberley, and the surrounding region.

Realty Executives Kootenay is proud of the success they’ve had and are eager to build upon it. This innovative and historic business can rightly claim to be “Your Key to Real Estate Success” in the Kootenays.