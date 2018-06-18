Long-time Cranbrook real estate professionals open the doors on a new office

There’s a new real estate name in town, and it comes with decades of local experience behind it!

Cora McCartney, owner of Cranbrook’s Century 21 – Purcell Realty, officially opened her Van Horne Street S. office June 1, joined by longtime local realtors Sharron Billey and Crystal Billey.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to help build our beautiful city, and work with other brokerages to support the real estate needs of both residential and commercial clients,” Cora says, noting the office was also recently renovated to allow space for additional realtors to join the growing company.

To say the office enjoys wealth of local knowledge is a true understatement.

Not only did Cora grow up in the Cranbrook area, returning to her hometown about four years ago, but her two fellow realtors are also life-long residents and experienced real estate professionals: Sharron brings an amazing 40 years of experience in real estate, and daughter Crystal has 18.

Cora also brings 15 years of experience in the banking industry and numerous homes purchased, renovated and sold, she says with a smile.

“I love helping people achieve their goals and dreams – that’s the reason I got into real estate,” Cora says. “Seeing people walk into their brand new home for the first time, with big smiles on their faces, it’s just so rewarding.”

Rounding out the Purcell Realty team are front office staff Tiana Whisken and Ronaye Matthews, whose friendly faces will greet you when you stop in to the new office.

“We all work really, really well together and we’re thrilled about combining our personal knowledge of the local real estate market with the power of the CENTURY 21 brand – the most recognized name in real estate today,” Cora says.

Stop by for the grand opening of Cranbrook’s CENTURY 21 Purcell Realty, 329 Van Horne St. S, from 4 to 8 p.m. June 20 – enjoy some food and refreshments, plus face-painting and a bouncy house for the kids. Talk a little real estate, or just say hello, Cora says.

“It’s not just for the open house – that’s how we want the office to feel anytime, welcoming for everyone,” she adds. “The door is always open, just drop in!”

Learn more about Cranbrook’s CENTURY 21 Purcell Realty at century21.ca/purcellrealty or give them a call at 778-520-0121!