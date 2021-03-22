The expert staff at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy, in this photo taken before COVID-19. (Not pictured: Kayla Morrison).

The expert staff at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy, in this photo taken before COVID-19. (Not pictured: Kayla Morrison).

Locally owned and operated pharmacy making a difference.

When everything’s handled locally, knowledge + care grow locally too

Pharmacist Michelle Gray got her first taste of a retail pharmacy when she worked as the pharmacy manager at the Cranbrook Zellers. In 2002 she was hired at the local independent Kimberley Medicine Centre to build their Compounding services; it was there that she developed many specialized skills and learned to think outside the box. Medicine Centre changed names a few times (Pharmasave, then Shoppers Drug Mart), and in 2013 Michelle and her husband Andy decided to go out on their own and open Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy. Michelle wanted to practice her specialty skills, and get back to the ‘personal touch’ that was missing in retail pharmacy.

“Compounding is the essence of Personalized Medicine. We’re able to make medication from scratch. If you need a dose that doesn’t exist we can make any dose imaginable — if you can’t swallow a pill we can make a suspension, cream, suppository or a lozenge,” Michelle says. “We also take care of your pets’ medications. We’re a member of PCCA, Professional Compounding Centres of America, which means we have access to the highest quality chemicals, consultants and education.”

When you take your compounded prescription to a non-compounding retail pharmacy, it has to be sent away. Doing this in-house means Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy can get clients their medications within a day or two instead of a week or two.

“The other advantage of going to the source is that we can counsel from a position of first-hand knowledge,” Gray says. We know what doses are appropriate and are an integral part of your health care team — we aren’t just filling an order.

Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy is one of the only local, independently owned and operated pharmacies in the Kootenays, and has developed a great reputation with doctors as far away as Creston and Fernie for providing full medication reviews and developing treatment plans for issues like chronic pain and hormones.

“We try to look at your whole health, with an approach that considers the various systems and how they affect one another and overlay that with a functional medicine approach. Sometimes a fresh set of eyes can bring new solutions. We collaborate with your healthcare provider, with you as the main focal point.”

Your Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy team

Peter Wu, Pharmacist

Peter has worked at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy since graduating university, and continues to develop specialties to better serve local customers. He’s particularly interested in geriatric medicine — he’s not just filling prescriptions, he’s actively assessing what’s best for the health of his patients by analyzing lab work, performing high-level clinical reviews and pain consultations.

“He has a deep understanding of how our bodies age and how things like organ function can change. That can be useful when assessing medications that maybe shouldn’t be mixed together for older demographics, and working with your health care team to optimize your health plan.

Heidi Radcliffe & Kayla Morrison, Registered Pharmacy Technicians

“Heidi and Kayla are integral in so many aspects of our business,” Gray says. “We’ve sent them away for specific training in drug compounding, they perform risk assessments and ensure we’re always following the highest regulations of the National Association of Pharmacy Regulatory Authorities.”

Corina Howorko & Felicia Green, Pharmacy Assistants

“Corina and Felicia are so efficient, and are able to quickly shift gears to take care of all pharmacy operations,” Gray says. “That has really freed up Peter and I to spend more time with clients. It’s changed the focus of Gray’s Pharmacy to a much more caring, in-depth, whole health service.”

Andy Gray, the fixer

“My husband Andy is trained in compounding and fills in everywhere — he does our administration, and handles deliveries to Cranbrook every Wednesday and Kimberley every Thursday,” Gray says. “He’s also a key part of our family’s team — if I’m tied up at the pharmacy, he’s co-ordinating taking care of our three kids, the dog and our exchange student at home!”

Find Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy at 417B-304 St. in Kimberley, open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m or on Facebook at facebook.com/grayspharmacy. Questions? Call 250-427-0038 or email pharmacist@grayspharmacy.ca.

READ MORE: Innovative, easy-to-use tech makes tracking medication simple!

Health and wellnessHealthcare and Medicine

Just Posted

Pictured is the entrance to the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market on opening day in 2020. COVID-19 protocols, including hand sanitizing, mask wearing and physical distancing, remain in place for this year’s market season, which kicks off in May. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Cranbrook farmers market season kicks off in May

Province lifts restrictions, allowing artisans to once again sell at markets

Mount Baker Secondary School Principal Viveka Johnson and Graduate Chloe Bannink are pictured at Mt. Baker’s Drive-Thru convocation ceremony Thursday, June 25, 2020. All members of the graduating class of 2020 drove past the school, one at a time, over the course of the late afternoon to receive their certificates and congratulations. (Barry Coulter photo)
School District 5 graduation rate well above B.C. average

Board said high rate attained during pandemic year is a shared achievement among the community

Cranbrook rock band Pretty for the People performs at the Maskerade In Moir, September, 2020, a festival put on by the Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society. Murray Hayward photo
FPPAS plans for return of live music; holding membership drive

Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society is preparing for a season of live music, and seeking more members

Email letters to the editor to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
Letters to the Editor: Dogs and stix don’t mix

We recently lost our beautiful 13-month old black lab, River. We were… Continue reading

Pharmacy Technician Katrina Bonwick draws a does of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready for use at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
33 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

There are currently 341 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

(Pixabay)
As Canadians lose $34.6M in fraud so far this year, Crime Stoppers urges victims file reports

Organization says 11,789 Canadians have reported losing $7.2 million to COVID related fraud

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15. RCMP say there could be a connection to a second hammer attack, near the Canada Post office on Ryan Road on Saturday, March 20.
RCMP seek witnesses after second random B.C. hammer attack in a week

Pedestrians struck in unprovoked attacks in two separate incidents in Courtenay

Neill Wakefield, who appeared primarily on season five of the Discovery Channel TV show Highway Thru Hell, recently moved to Langford with his wife Tiffany. The couple, who met through the towing industry and married four years ago, wanted to settle here to live closer to family. (Photo courtesy of Neill Wakefield)
Highway Thru Hell tow truck driver shifts gears, moves to Vancouver Island

Neill Wakefield is taking a break from business, and considering changing his line of work.

Canadian currency. (File photo)
One in five B.C. transactions being paid in cash

Province uses cards more than Ontario or Quebec, but is also home to Canada’s most cash-friendly city

Harken Coffee. (Harken Coffee/Facebook)
Vancouver coffee shop offers up safe space following stalking incident

Harken Coffee responding to concerns raised by a woman who was followed by strange man

FILE – Several vials of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee, Ont., on Monday March 15, 2021. The centre will be used as an immunization clinic for the Napanee area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
COVID-19: Seniors born in 1943 can begin booking vaccine appointments at noon Monday

By March 27, seniors aged 75 and up will be able to book

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime unit is investigating the homicide

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read