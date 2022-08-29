Kootenay RV expert’s 6 steps to winterizing your travel trailer

The friendly staff at Runners RV in Cranbrook are ready to help out with any questions about RV maintenance.

While we savour the final weeks of summer, it’s also the right time to ensure your RV is ready for fall and winter.

After all, here in the Kootenays, we know those temperatures can dip quickly, and you want to make sure your home-on-wheels is prepared for the change.

“We recommend starting the winterizing process before it gets too cold to ensure your RV is ready,” says Carson, service manager at Cranbrook’s Runners RV.

Clearing the waterlines on your RV is an important part of winterizing.

Six expert tips for winterizing your RV

RV water system clearing: The first and most important step is to clear your water systems by ensuring all taps, faucets and water lines are dry and have no water build up. Water freezing in the system is a serious issue as it can burst the lines. Use an air compressor to clear all moisture from the lines, then flush with anti-freeze. Exterior roof inspection: Do an exterior roof check for any cracks, tears or holes. Check all seams and seals, and remove and replace sealant where necessary. While you’re up there, combine the job with a thorough roof cleaning. Moisture inside your RV can cause damage and create mold and mildew. There are a variety of moisture absorber products you can leave in your RV throughout the season to help ensure it stays dry. Tire check: Do an initial tire pressure check as part of winterizing and check periodically throughout the winter. Low tire pressure can cause damage to the tires. Battery storage: Remove all batteries from your RV and store in a warm, dry place. This will increase the life of your batteries. Rodent deterrents: There are a variety of effective rodent deterrents available to ensure they stay out of your RV over the winter. Place them throughout the RV, and check the underbelly of your unit for any access points. Perishable items: Check the entire RV including cabinets, shelves and refrigerator to ensure no perishable items are left over the season. Spoiled food can create mold and attract pests.

Runners RV has a wide selection of RV accessories and the experts to help you find what you need.

“A lot of people think you can just winterize and forget about it until spring,” Carson says. “It’s a good idea to check your RV regularly throughout the winter, because a lot of things can happen in six months.

“You’ll want to make sure everything is still nicely sealed up against moisture and cold winds. In our area the temperature can fluctuate a lot which can cause condensation inside your RV.”

At Runners RV they have expert staff to help with any questions you might have, as well as a wide selection of accessories to help you maintain your RV.

