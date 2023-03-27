Kimberley pharmacy is looking for an all star to join their growing team!

Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy is hiring! Join a dynamic team working together to make the world a better place.

Kimberley’s Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy is on a mission to create a new pharmacy model, and they’re adding another Registered Pharmacy Technician to help them do it.

“We’re looking for an insanely resourceful and skilled registered pharmacy technician to join our specialty non-sterile compounding pharmacy team,” says Michelle Gray, pharmacist and owner of Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy. “We’re a fast-paced, progressive business located within the heart of the Kootenays with plans to improve the client and staff impact by 2025. This is no small feat, and will only be possible with the right kind of team members.”

They’re not just looking for someone with the right combination of skills and experience — shared values are equally important.

What makes Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy different?

Collaboration: Working together to problem-solve and come up with best solutions, using a ‘team first’ approach. “Without a strong team, we’ll never be able to compete at the highest level, Michelle says.

Comfort being wrong: “Problems will NEVER EVER go away. New solutions even lead to new problems. But unless we can first see and admit that there’s a problem, we can’t even begin to solve it.”

Hunger to learn and grow: Staying still is just as bad as moving backwards. Staying curious and always seeking to learn and grow is the surest way to creating a big future.

Service: “Why does a business exist in the first place? Customers give us money, and in exchange we giving them a result — at the very heart of Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy is our ability to serve.”

Kaizen mindset: The staff at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy share a commitment towards continuous small improvements so that they can make their tomorrows better than their todays.

“Working with us is definitely not for everyone. If it looks like we might be a fit and you’re one of those weird aliens on a similar journey towards making this world a little bit better, then we encourage you to take the next steps and apply!” Michelle says.

The details:

$23-$27 an hour, full-time, permanent.

Benefits including dental care, disability insurance, extended health care, life insurance, paid time off, relocation assistance and a store discount.

Certified Registered Pharmacy Technician (required) and First Aid Certification (preferred).

Monday to Friday in Kimberley, BC. The successful candidate must reliably commute or be willing to relocate (with an employer-provided relocation package).

Application deadline: March. 31, 2023.

Expected start date: April 10, 2023.

Tasks include outstanding customer service, data entry, non-sterile compounding, billing, regulatory compliance, dedication to the team and a willingness to continuously improve.

To apply, check out the full job ad at https://ca.indeed.com or email your resume to hiring@grayspharmacy.ca.

Applications now open for business summer student position!

Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy is also hiring a business student for April 23 – Sep. 2. Learn practical skills and apply your training in a real world environment where you’ll help with marketing, web content creation, customer relations, pricing analysis, Quick Books data entry and more.

Learn more about the opportunity at facebook.com/grayspharmacy email your resume to hiring@grayspharmacy.ca.

Find Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy at 417B 304th St. on Highway 95 in Kimberley, open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Get in touch at 250-427-0038 or at facebook.com/grayspharmacy.

