Innovative events have a new home

Ground Floor Coworking Space’s inviting, open design has a mezzanine to the central area below, providing a unique setting for many types of gatherings.

Innovative events deserve an innovative setting. Here in Cranbrook, that setting is Ground Floor Coworking Space, a beautifully designed, shared office space and social hub for independent professionals and small but growing companies.

Ground Floor Coworking Space is an inspiring setting for special events, as well as a hub that provides opportunities for professional growth and development, explains Tanya Malcolm, Community and Marketing Manager.

“We’re a space for entrepreneurs, but we are also a space for community events of all kinds,” Malcolm says.

Located just one block from downtown Cranbrook, nearly $2 million was invested in this two-storey building to update the existing structure.

The inviting, open space has a mezzanine to the central area below, providing a unique setting for many types of gatherings. From meet-ups to fundraisers to seminars, the versatile space can fit the needs of a diverse user group.

Events and workshops held at Ground Floor Coworking Space benefit from a full suite of tech resources, as well as trendy decor that can transform the venue from a work oriented space to a social setting.

Events for professional development

The management team is currently developing a venue rental program and workshop series designed to maximize the inherent potential of the space.

Professional development events are a natural fit for the Ground Floor because a large part of coworking is building connections and sharing knowledge through the shared skills economy.

“You’re an expert in your field, but what knowledge do you have that applies across the business sector?” Malcolm asks, pointing to a successful coffee shop owner as a unique example. Certainly they know coffee, but they also know how to build and retain a customer base in a competitive market. What skills might they teach that translate across industries?

Similarly, a graphic designer might offer her top suggestions for creating eye-catching presentations, or a bookkeeper may present his go-to suggestions to help small businesses streamline their financial processes. Ground Floor is looking to

partner with successful businesses of all kinds to deliver enriching programming this fall.

Facilitating workshops has several benefits for entrepreneurs, Malcolm says. Not only are they gaining exposure for themselves and their business, but the very process of stepping back to look at their business with fresh eyes can also offer insights — not only the successes they can share, but also where they might seek help or support from others.

“Through these kinds of events, we can become a platform for business collaboration and growth in our community.”

Learn more today!

Do you have an idea to share for this fall’s professional development series? Contact Tanya Malcolm at 778-517-8800 x112 or email tanya@groundfloorcowork.ca

To learn more about Ground Floor as a venue, stop by 100-131 7th Ave. and see the potential for your next event!