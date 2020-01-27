The team at Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy Remedy’s RX in Kimberley can talk to you about the advantages of partnering with them in using the “spencer” automated and interactive pill dispensing machine. Photo by Nicole Koran

Innovative, easy-to-use tech makes tracking medication simple!

Kimberley pharmacist breaks new ground with connected care; interactive, automated meds dispenser

When it comes to taking medications on time and in the right amounts, we tend to rely on memory. If forgetfulness is an issue, or a chronic condition or disability makes remembering a challenge, staying on track often falls to family, friends or outside caregivers.

Kimberley Pharmacist Michelle Gray with Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy Remedy’s RX says East Kootenay families and caregivers have a new ally that helps patients stay on track and can reduce hospitalization due to improper medication usage.

Named “spencer,” this automated, interactive pill dispenser removes the guesswork for patients and their caregivers. Gray’s is the first pharmacy in the Kootenays to make it available for clients.

“It really helps people stay at home longer and manage their medications better,” Michelle says. “This can provide family members with peace of mind that their loved ones are automatically being reminded to take their meds. If the patient doesn’t take their medications or doesn’t hear it, the reminder gets louder.”

In addition, spencer will alert both the pharmacy and connected family members and health care team through a mobile phone app to let them know that medications have not been taken. Timely follow up with the client can then take place. “It allows you to quickly determine your loved one’s compliance and communicate that to their physician, so they’re aware of how things are going,” Michelle says.

4 reasons to welcome spencer at home:

  • Pharmacy a key player on this team – As part of the patient’s health network, the pharmacy receives an alert if the person is late taking their medication. The pharmacist is connected to the patient’s support people and can quickly encourage a home visit if need be. The pharmacist also does a full medication review – prescription and non-prescription – and helps investigate when meds appear to be negatively interacting, Michelle says.
  • No frustrating blister packs – With spencer distributing the right amount of pills needed at one time, there’s no more struggling to open individual packages. In addition, there is no limit to how many times medications can be administered, thus decreasing potential drug interactions. spencer will remind the client of other medications that aren’t in the medication pouches as well, like insulin, nitro patches, etc.
  • The testing has been done – spencer’s U.S. manufacturer not only tested its effectiveness in real-life situations, studies show that getting a person’s medications under control helps reduce related hospital visits.
  • No need to buy/rent the machine – Gray’s will loan the devices for patients on Pharmacare who are taking meds regularly, and arranges for a regular weekly delivery to keep the machine stocked.

While spencer may not be the solution for patients with severe dementia, it can be a good in-between step that allows people to stay in their own home a little longer, Michelle says. To find out more, call 250-427-0038 or drop by the pharmacy on 304th Street at Highway 95 in Kimberley. Or check out their Facebook page.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Fantasy hair at fantastic prices!

Just Posted

Cranbrook Knights of Columbus donate funds to seven local organizations

City Councillor Wayne Price (centre) presents a $400 cheque to Brian Clifford… Continue reading

CBT grant helps local disc golf club improve youth access to sport

The Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) has announced it will be distributing a… Continue reading

Battle of youth vs experience at 2020 BC Championships in Cranbrook

Rebecca Connop Price The 2020 BC Championships in Cranbrook next week could… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

Jan. 19 - 25: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

You’re never too old to be Green

Cranbrook Community Theatre made boosting the green footprint of the Studio/Stage Door a priority in 2019.

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

Canada’s basketball community mourns Kobe Bryant after helicopter crash

Bryant was an 18-time NBA all-star who won five championships

‘Devastated’: Fans, celebrities remember Kobe Bryant after his death

Bryant played all of his 20-year career with the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers

Investigation launched after six dead puppies dumped in Richmond hotel parking lot

RAPS reminds people they can always give up puppies they can’t take care of

Canadian Lunar New Year celebrations dampened by coronavirus worries

But Health Minister Patty Hajdu said today that the risk of infection is low

What’s On At The Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Novelist and travel writer Paul Theroux describes his journey as… Continue reading

B.C. VIEWS: New coronavirus outbreak an important reminder

Walking the line between cautious and alarmist

Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in California helicopter crash

Bryant entered the NBA draft straight out of high school in 1996

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Most Read