The Jason Wheeldon PREC team includes Wheeldon, licensed REALTOR assistant Kaytee Wheaton and office administrator Laura Kennedy.

The Jason Wheeldon PREC team includes Wheeldon, licensed REALTOR assistant Kaytee Wheaton and office administrator Laura Kennedy.

How to make an offer on a house

House-hunting in Cranbrook? Make them an offer they can’t refuse!

Congratulations! After a hard search in Cranbrook’s hot housing market, you’ve found your dream home. Now what? Assuming you’re already pre-approved for a mortgage and have engaged a real estate agent, it’s time to make an offer.

“Making an offer is more than just an oral promise, and it includes more than just your proposed price,” says Jason Wheeldon at Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty.

Wheeldon has created purchase agreements for over two decades, and will help you put together a written, legally binding offer that outlines the price as well as terms and conditions that make sense for you. It should be tempting enough for the seller to accept, without offering too much. It should also comply with provincial and local laws — Wheeldon can help with both, as well as being an expert negotiator and a high resource of information on the housing market to establish fair value for your purchase.

What’s in an offer

  • the address and a legal description of the property
  • sale price
  • terms: all cash, or subject to you obtaining a mortgage for a given amount
  • seller’s promise to provide clear title (ownership), and the type of deed
  • target date for closing
  • amount of earnest money accompanying the offer (money put down to show you’re serious about closing), and how it’s to be returned to you if the offer is rejected — or kept as damages if you back out for no good reason
  • method for prorating real estate taxes, rents, utilities, etc. between buyer and seller
  • who will pay for title insurance, survey, inspections, etc.
  • a provision that the home will be in substantially the same condition at possession date as last viewed
  • a time limit (preferably short) after which the offer will expire
  • other requirements specific to your province, which might include a chance for an attorney to review the contract, disclosure of specific environmental hazards or other province-specific clauses
  • contingencies, like “subject to financing” or “subject to a satisfactory report by a home inspector.”

“If the seller signs an acceptance right away, your offer becomes a firm contract. If your offer is rejected that’s that — the seller can’t hold you to the offer later,” Wheeldon says. “You may receive a counteroffer, if the seller likes everything except the sale price, or the proposed closing date. Then it’s up to you to accept it, reject it, or make your own counteroffer.

In most cases you can also take back an offer, right up until the moment it is accepted. Just be sure to consult with your real estate agent and a lawyer so you don’t lose your earnest money deposit or incur other penalties.

Want more real estate tips? Talk to the Jason Wheeldon PREC team, which includes Wheeldon, licensed REALTOR assistant Kaytee Wheaton, and office administrator Laura Kennedy. For more information on the Cranbrook housing market visit cranbrookrealty.com or follow Jason Wheeldon Personal Real Estate Corp. on Facebook.

home salesReal estaterealtor

Previous story
Nutrition education workshops for BC teachers encourage healthy eating

Just Posted

Elvira D’Angelo, 92, waits to receive her COVID-19 vaccination shot at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
43 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Only 15 cases are hospitalized, with four in intensive care

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Over 101,000 vaccines administered in B.C. Interior

The first dose was administered on Dec. 22, 2020

Teck file photo.
Teck Coal pleads guilty to fisheries violations, fined $60 million

Teck contaminated Elk Valley rivers nearly a decade ago

Family doctors in Cranbrook and Kimberley are now available for telephone and video appointments. (Pixabay)
East Kootenay family doctors still available for appointments

Doctors have noticed that during the pandemic some patients have not been not keeping on top of their medical care.

This Bald Eagle (haliaeetus leucocephalus) is a regular Wasa Slough, and can often be seen on an old Ponderosa pine snag, perched high on the hill above the slough. Helga Knote photo
Urban wildlife Part IX: The East Kootenay birds of 2021

The work of local photographers in the Advertiser throughout 2021. Part IX. With links to Parts I-VIII

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

People lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
PHOTOS: Memorial grows as people pay respects to victims of North Vancouver library stabbing

One woman was killed and another six people were injured

(File)
One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds

Wind warning from Environment Canada preceded sailing cancellations

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Questions facing British Columbia’s mining sector shed light on what’s to come as the province works to match its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. mining laws raise questions as province looks to implement UN declaration

UNDRIP requires governments to get consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

Actor Cole Sprouse flaunted his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series. The episode was released this week via YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read