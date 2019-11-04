A New Dawn Developments mountainside makeover.

House disasters big and small, who should be your first call?

Fires, floods, mould and aesbestos: rely on an expert to get back on track

When disaster hits your home, how will you rebuild?

Once the embers cooled on the 2016 fire in Fort McMurray and residents returned, many faced a simple, scary question: what now?

A quick call to 250 426 8321 and New Dawn Restorations stepped in.

“That was an expansion opportunity for sure,” says founder Rick Jensen, but the Cranbrook local was eager to help.

For residents of the hard-hit Abasand and Beacon Hill neighbourhoods, New Dawn offered to build dream homes from scratch, or rebuild to the original plan.

But that’s not the only disaster relief New Dawn offers.

Family Affair

Jensen started New Dawn Developments in 1978, but now he’s proud to share responsibilities with his son Chad, who takes care of New Dawn Developments, and daughter Leanne who heads New Dawn Restorations and Renovations.

“At this point we all just work together,” says Jensen with pride.

Chad Jensen spearheaded the work in Fort McMurray, and Leanne with Restorations and Renovations has also coordinated efforts closer to home.

“There’s always issues with flooding,” explains Leanne Jensen, “There are unfortunate times when homeowners have a fire where it partially or totally destroys the home.”

New Dawn’s team will take you from the moment disaster strikes through to a restoration so seamless you’ll forget there ever was a problem. In addition to fires and floods, they’re equipped to handle:

  • Wind Damage — The East Kootenays are no stranger to winds, and New Dawn can get your roof ready.
  • Sewer Backup — There are three types of contaminated water, and each needs to be addressed appropriately.
  • Mould —Prevent serious health issues with expert remediation techniques.
  • Asbestos —Keep your family safe by hiring experts to remove dangerous asbestos.
  • Odour —Professionals identify and eliminate invasive odours.
  • Radon —You can’t smell this gas, so testing is the only way to ensure safe levels in your home.

Age in Place

Fires and floods call for restorations, but there are other reasons to renovate.

“There are times when people don’t want to change their location or residence but want to remodel or expand,” says Jensen.

As your life changes, the type of home you need changes too. You might think that means you’ll have to move, but New Dawn Restorations can help you age in place.

  • Expecting a baby? Get a custom-designed nursery added to your home.
  • Welcoming an aging parent into the home? New Dawn Restorations can renovate your basement into a separate suite.
  • Changing mobility needs? Install a stairlift, or widen your hallways to accommodate a wheelchair.

For all types of restoration or renovation, New Dawn Restorations handles it all in the East Kootenays.

 

New Dawn Restorations is honored to have helped give this family their home back after they lost their first in the devastating Fort McMurray wild fire.

After: A New Dawn renovation in the country.

Before: A New Dawn renovation in the country.

Before: A New Dawn exterior renovation.

After: A New Dawn exterior renovation.

