Jason Wheeldon and the staff at Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty are helping the community in Cranbrook by making door-to-door deliveries and connecting their clients with resources. If you need assistance or advice, call 250-420-2350.

Home delivery and other help for those in need

This business is adapting its services to help Cranbrook through challenging times

It’s safe to say it’s no longer “business as usual,” for most people in Cranbrook, but there’s still work to be done. It’s just a different kind of work.

“We’ve got a fair bit of time on our hands at the moment, and so we’re looking for ways to help out in the community,” says real estate agent Jason Wheeldon. “We’re not closed, but we’re adapting our services to our clients’ needs and the community’s best interests.”

If any of Wheeldon’s clients, colleagues, friends or neighbours need groceries or other essential items, they can call 250-420-2350 to arrange door-to-door delivery.

“We’re especially concerned about seniors and other vulnerable populations who are avoiding crowds and implementing isolation procedures. Cranbrook is a close-knit community and we’re all coming together right now, but if you’re feeling alone and you don’t know who to call, we’re here to help,” Wheeldon says. “We’re also linked in with some great support networks, and can make connections and assist our clients through these troubling times.”

Adapting day-to-day

The real estate market is a lot quieter these days, but there are still some people in urgent need of housing. Wheeldon and his team are doing their best to help their clients and resolve those situations safely.

“We’ve got our protocols in place for the day-to-day: hand-washing and keeping our distance and all of those things. We’re still available to clients who are stressed or need advice, it’s just primarily electronic meetings now through Zoom, FaceTime, and Skype,” Wheeldon says.

3D imaging means those in need of immediate housing can take a virtual tour to narrow down their choices from the safety of social isolation, and limit the number of in-home walk-throughs.

“We’re following Dr. Bonnie Henry’s updates from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and adapting our service.”

Staying healthy, staying positive

Wheeldon is encouraging his neighbours in Cranbrook to stay positive, take care of each other, and weather the storm. He says today and the next few weeks are about taking care of family and community.

“It’s the first week of spring and we’re lucky here in Cranbrook to be able to enjoy our outdoors while using social distancing procedures. Everyone is going to be impacted by this situation, but there are still things we can do to come together as a community and get through this.”

To reach out to Wheeldon and his team for any advice, immediate needs or support, call 250-420-2350.

Charity and DonationsCommunityReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
It’s all about balance: New HRT treatment option available in Kimberley

Just Posted

COTR suspending access to Cranbrook campus

The College of the Rockies Cranbrook campus is being suspended in order… Continue reading

Suspected case of COVID-19 in Canal Flats: Mayor

Karl Sterzer provides update from March 8 event, urges residents to wash hands, practice social distancing

Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care

Respite care, day programs cancelled as health authority ready themselves for COVID-19

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Cranbrook, RDEK activate regional emergency operations centre

Mayor Pratt makes video address on behalf of council, asks citizens to heed health authority advice

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

COVID-19 update for Canada, March 23: $50,000 fine for Vancouver businesses

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day

COVID-19 World Update, March 23: Foreigners barred in Hong Kong

The latest coronavirus news from about the world, Monday, March 23.

VIDEO: B.C. artist gets help from Canadians far and wide to make inspirational COVID-19 self-isolation video

Comox Valley resident reaches out to Canadian friends, gets epic response

B.C. Ferries confirms worker has COVID-19

Employee on Tsawwassen route didn’t work in vessel’s public areas

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

All B.C. distillers now authorized to make hand sanitizer as COVID-19 leads to shortages

Product must still meet federal regulations

Doctors of B.C. urged to stand behind official messaging, as some say response is lacking

Social distancing measures are key, CEO Dr. Kathleen Ross says

Most Read