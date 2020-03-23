Home delivery and other help for those in need

This business is adapting its services to help Cranbrook through challenging times

Jason Wheeldon and the staff at Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty are helping the community in Cranbrook by making door-to-door deliveries and connecting their clients with resources. If you need assistance or advice, call 250-420-2350.

It’s safe to say it’s no longer “business as usual,” for most people in Cranbrook, but there’s still work to be done. It’s just a different kind of work.

“We’ve got a fair bit of time on our hands at the moment, and so we’re looking for ways to help out in the community,” says real estate agent Jason Wheeldon. “We’re not closed, but we’re adapting our services to our clients’ needs and the community’s best interests.”

If any of Wheeldon’s clients, colleagues, friends or neighbours need groceries or other essential items, they can call 250-420-2350 to arrange door-to-door delivery.

“We’re especially concerned about seniors and other vulnerable populations who are avoiding crowds and implementing isolation procedures. Cranbrook is a close-knit community and we’re all coming together right now, but if you’re feeling alone and you don’t know who to call, we’re here to help,” Wheeldon says. “We’re also linked in with some great support networks, and can make connections and assist our clients through these troubling times.”

Adapting day-to-day

The real estate market is a lot quieter these days, but there are still some people in urgent need of housing. Wheeldon and his team are doing their best to help their clients and resolve those situations safely.

“We’ve got our protocols in place for the day-to-day: hand-washing and keeping our distance and all of those things. We’re still available to clients who are stressed or need advice, it’s just primarily electronic meetings now through Zoom, FaceTime, and Skype,” Wheeldon says.

3D imaging means those in need of immediate housing can take a virtual tour to narrow down their choices from the safety of social isolation, and limit the number of in-home walk-throughs.

“We’re following Dr. Bonnie Henry’s updates from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and adapting our service.”

Staying healthy, staying positive

Wheeldon is encouraging his neighbours in Cranbrook to stay positive, take care of each other, and weather the storm. He says today and the next few weeks are about taking care of family and community.

“It’s the first week of spring and we’re lucky here in Cranbrook to be able to enjoy our outdoors while using social distancing procedures. Everyone is going to be impacted by this situation, but there are still things we can do to come together as a community and get through this.”

To reach out to Wheeldon and his team for any advice, immediate needs or support, call 250-420-2350.

