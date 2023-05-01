Help us understand your community’s health and well-being needs

It’s time to have your voice heard

The province-wide SPEAK survey is a chance to have your voice heard about your social, economic, physical and mental health and well-being.

Public health has launched the third round of the province-wide SPEAK survey. SPEAK (Population Experiences, Action and Knowledge) is a chance to have your voice heard about your social, economic, physical and mental health and well-being.

Results help inform priorities for building community well-being and resiliency.

The survey previously ran in May 2020 and April 2021, when it focused on assessing the population’s experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. About 400,000 people participated in the first round and almost 200,000 in the second round.

Public health teams at the BC Centre for Disease Control, Interior Health, and other health authorities are asking everyone 18 and older to participate.

“We strongly encourage everyone living within Interior Health to take a few moments and complete this important health survey, ensuring your voice is heard. Information gleaned will help guide future public health planning and programming for years to come,” says Dr. Martin Lavoie, Interior Health interim chief medical health officer.

The survey launched on April 25, 2023.

Past surveys have helped to inform and prioritize supports and initiatives such as:

Modelling vaccine projections, informing and targeting interventions to areas with high rates of vaccine hesitancy, and informing COVID-19 vaccine program decisions and equity considerations.

Modelling the impact of the pandemic and informing restart plans.

Discussions about virtual and in-person health care.

Discussions with community stakeholders to target support and initiatives to improve mental health.

A report on the pandemic’s impacts on the health and well-being of young adults aged 18 to 29 years and priorities for supporting people in this age group.

Monitoring and reporting on the societal consequences of the pandemic to understand how COVID-19 response measures have affected individuals and communities in British Columbia.

Using survey findings about mental wellness to inform policy and programming priorities such as funding community grants for the implementation of initiatives aimed at improving mental wellness in children and youth.

Check out results from rounds 1 and 2 of SPEAK on the COVID-19 SPEAK dashboard.

Participate in this year’s survey at: bccdc.ca/SpeakSurvey.