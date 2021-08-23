Healthy hair shines! Here’s how to get it

For the stylists at The Station Salon, the past few weeks have been full of surprises — the good kind.

The Cranbrook salon has spent much of 2021 experimenting with sample products from L’ANZA, and at the beginning of August they decided to bring in the whole line. Since then, every day brings a new positive.

“Every time we do a colour all the stylists get excited — it gives so much shine, volume and life to hair,” says Tracy Featherling, who is technically the owner of The Station Salon but defines the business as a collective. “It just blows us away how beautiful the colours turn out!”

The stylists at The Station Salon embraced L’ANZA because it matches their own priorities. Products are cruelty free and made from organic and natural ingredients — no sulphates, parabens or sodium chloride. Packaging is made from recycled materials, and the company regularly donates to local charities. It’s made in North America, which means it isn’t affected by the shipping delays many European brands are facing. All products are approved by both PETA and the FDA.

“They’re very aware of environmental health, the health of their stylists and the health of their clients,” Featherling says.

Healthy hair from the inside out

The Station Salon will continue to offer cuts, colours, styling, nails and facials, and the L’ANZA partnership will allow the team to be even more dedicated to hair health.

“Our hair is under attack in daily life — hot tools, combing, pollution, wind, sun and chemicals in our water — all of it causes damage and removes proteins, minerals and moisture from our hair,” Featherling says.

Some perms and hair dyes are damaging to hair, but with L’ANZA every step of a new hair style is restorative:

Healing hair treatment which restores components your body produces naturally, and protects against UV and high temperature thermal damage. Colour treatments contain many of those same healing ingredients. Styling products also contain healing proteins, minerals and moisture.

L’ANZA hair products are good for the environment’s health, good for stylists’ health, and good for hair health. Try the whole line at The Station Salon in Cranbrook.

“So far clients are loving it — they say ‘Oh my God what did you give me!’”

In the years ahead The Station Salon hopes to become a L’ANZA Healing Centre, which would mean stylists have specialist training in the full product line. The first step towards that goal is a Vegas Hair Show this winter — as long as COVID cooperates — where many of The Station’s stylists will learn techniques from the best in the business.

If you’re worried about cost, Featherling has a few pieces of advice. First, if you’re investing in a quality colour and style, you should invest in quality shampoo and conditioner to maintain it. Second, L’ANZA guarantees you’ll get 60 shampoos out of a 300mL bottle if you use it correctly, so it’s more affordable than you think.

Find The Station Salon at 209 Van Horne St. S in Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort or on Facebook. Call 778-517-0949 to book an appointment with one of their talented stylists!

