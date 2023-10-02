Growing up in a pharmacy taught Stephanie Tylosky the importance of rural health care

You met her during last fall’s flu shot campaign, now she’s back full time!

Last winter, pharmacist Stephanie Tylosky may have given you a shot in the arm when helping Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy with their COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines. This fall, she’s giving the whole pharmacy ‘a shot in the arm’ — and a real boost — by returning full time!

“Stephanie brings a wealth of clinical knowledge and we’re excited to connect her with our community,” says pharmacist and owner, Michelle Gray.

Tylosky comes from a pharmacy family — her parents owned an independent pharmacy in a small Alberta town while she was growing up, and she and her sister both worked in the store when they were old enough.

“It taught me the impact rural pharmacists can have on their patients’ care and the healthcare system. I have a lot of experience working with innovative pharmacy teams in smaller communities, and am looking forward to continuing that work at Gray’s,” she says.

Tylosky moved to Kimberley a few years ago with her husband, and between last fall’s flu shot season and now, she took maternity leave to welcome the couple’s first child. In the months ahead, she’s looking forward to using her existing knowledge to help the Gray’s community by prescribing minor ailments, conducting extensive medication reviews and lab work reviews, and collaborating with physicians and other healthcare providers in the East Kootenays.

“I’ve done some compounding pharmacy work in the past, and am excited to do more learning on that area. Michelle has built a great team environment at Gray’s, and offers an impressive range of clinical services. I’m looking forward to expanding my knowledge,” she says.

Take care of your health this fall

BC pharmacists can prescribe for many minor ailments: To learn more about the services covered and to book an appointment with Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy, visit seeyourpharmacist.ca.

To learn more about the services covered and to book an appointment with Gray's Compounding Pharmacy, visit seeyourpharmacist.ca. Flu shots and COVID-19 boosters: The provincial government has begun sending out invitations to get flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, and most British Columbians can expect an invitation around Oct. 10. To ensure you're registered, visit getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca, which is also where appointments are booked. Everyone six months or older can get a free influenza and COVID-19 vaccine. In pharmacy, flu vaccinations are available for ages four and older; COVID vaccinations for ages 12 and over.

Find Gray’s Compounding Pharmacy at 417B 304th St. on Highway 95 in Kimberley, open Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Get in touch at 250-427-0038 or at facebook.com/grayspharmacy.

