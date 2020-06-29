From Valleys to Vineyards: British Columbia’s Bountiful Playground

Rediscover your next great BC adventure

On the West Coast, we know that the province’s fertile valleys are ripe with, well, food and wine. But did you know that the area that stretches from the fields of the Fraser Valley to the vineyards of the Okanagan is also an ideal spot for outdoor play?

For every fresh peach that’s devoured, there’s an orchard to cycle through. For every Pinot that’s sipped, there’s a paddle that first needs to be dipped in a cool lake. So, embrace this delectable yin and yang, and rediscover your next great BC adventure.

Explore the Fraser Valley

In British Columbia, we’re blessed with natural settings that are as fruitful as they are beautiful. Rolling fields, vineyards, and wide-open spaces are all ready for exploration – and adventure.

A trip just east of the city to the Fraser Valley is the quickest way to immerse in farm life. Beginning in Langley, you can nibble your way from farm to farm to Abbotsford and beyond – all family-run operations that boast everything from fresh-from-the-garden fruits and vegetables to homemade waffles, ice creams, and ciders. Among the pretty landscapes and grazing cattle, you can ride the rapids during a river-rafting excursion or try your hand at catch-and-release sturgeon fishing near Chilliwack. To understand more about local Indigenous culture, opt for a guided tour of the area’s significant sites.

Road Trip to the Okanagan

There are many ways to journey to the Okanagan, and we know them all: the oft-travelled Highway 1; scenic Highway 7; Highway 5/Highway 97, a.k.a. “the fast route”; and Highway 3/Highway 97. But don’t rush along these corridors.

Fuel up at coffee shops and dig into some of the best home cooking anywhere at famed roadside diners in Hope. With bellies full, test your mettle on winding trails or seek out quiet spots at local green spaces. Pedal fast and furious at bike parks or visit historic ranches and outdoorsy resorts, and consider staying awhile.

Enjoy Lakeside Adventure

Spend more than five minutes in BC’s sun-kissed Okanagan, and you know that wine touring, craft breweries, cideries, and meaderies are prime for summer visits. Also prime for warmer months? Hours spent on a boat, swims in hidden coves, and long, leisurely paddles with your pod.

Beyond the shorelines, explore the bucolic valleys and the sustainable agritourism that fuel this lakeside lifestyle. Try two-wheeling among the vineyards – a novel way to visit local wineries near Penticton. Hike the Okanagan’s many trails, discover local Indigenous culture near Osoyoos, or visit a family farm for homegrown treats. Another option? Take it all in from a patio at one of the region’s premier winery restaurants. Cheers to that!

DBC Valleys Vineyards Lakes

Previous story
Exploring Mountain Peaks and Towns in Southeastern BC

Just Posted

Emergency preparedness funding comes in for Kimberley, Aq’am

Provincial emergency preparedness funding is coming to Kimberley and the Aq’am community.… Continue reading

Farm life: the little things, June

The little things that brought me joy in June.

Evacuation alert lifted in Fairmont following debris flow events

The RDEK has rescinded an evacuation alert issued for Fairmont Creek in… Continue reading

Emergency services respond to a pair of vehicle incidents Thursday evening

Emergency responders attended a pair of motor vehicle incidents on Thursday evening… Continue reading

Environmental organizations call for federal assessment of Teck mine expansion

Environmental groups are urging the federal government to designate a proposed coal… Continue reading

COVID-19 models show Canada’s situation is moving ‘in the right direction,’ Trudeau says

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Nicholas Scapillati interviewed people throughout North America to produce heart-warming stories about human- grizzly interactions

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

Four Canadian privacy watchdogs launch probe into Tim Hortons app

The B.C. office will be part of the investigation along with its Quebec, Alberta and federal counterparts

Two BC Ferries vessels called to assist with rescue in the Strait of Georgia

Pleasure craft overturns Sunday afternoon between Nanaimo and Sechelt

Man taken into custody after multi-hour standoff in northern B.C.: RCMP

No injuries as a result of the police incident, RCMP say

Fort Langley principal apologizes as blackface picture re-surfaces 13 years later

As photo circulates on social media, district administrators agreeing it should never have happened

Household size, employment key factors in pandemic mental health among Canadians: survey

Educational levels did not play a large role

Most Read