From TELUS STORYHIVE to Hollywood rom-coms: One Kootenay filmmaker’s path to success

STORYHIVE marks its 10-year anniversary and is calling all new and emerging content creators

Kootenay filmmaker Colleen Gentemann has created three projects with TELUS STORYHIVE. Applications are now open for the 2023 Anniversary Documentary Edition! Marty Schaffer Photo

When Revelstoke filmmaker Colleen Gentemann was working on her comedy documentary Dream Job, she received an amazing piece of advice from Nettie Wild, her mentor on the TELUS STORYHIVE-backed project.

“Nettie inspired me to reach out and be bold. She helped me to bring structure to my story and trusted me to try something different,” Gentemann says. “When I was struggling with trusting myself to be able to pull it off she said, ‘You just have to jump off the cliff and build your parachute on the way down.’ I’ve used that again and again in my career ever since. You can’t be a great filmmaker without taking big risks and trusting that you know how to build that parachute!”

This year, STORYHIVE is celebrating 10 years of community support with their biggest edition ever, the 2023 Anniversary Documentary Edition! They’re funding 80 short documentaries with $20,000 in production funding, training, mentorship and distribution on TELUS Optik TV.

New and emerging content creators in B.C. and Alberta are encouraged to apply before midnight on Feb. 28, 2023 at storyhive.com/apply. Find inspiration in Colleen Gentemann and Nettie Wild’s story, and take the leap!

New opportunities for underrepresented voices

Dream Job was Gentemann’s second of three projects with STORYHIVE, and has led to many other opportunities.

“Dream Job was a huge career launch pad for my creative partner and I. We were able to showcase the talent of Katie Burrell, a comedian and entertainer and carve out an unique niche in the outdoor sport world. While we were on tour in Europe with Dream Job we connected with a few athletes, which led to our next film COACH,” Gentemann says. “Dream Job also got the attention of producers in California who wanted to make a ski industry rom-com. We actually just wrapped up production on our first feature, and none of it would have been possible without the funding from STORYHIVE.”

Colleen Gentemann made her film Dream Job with funding, mentorship, training and distribution from TELUS STORYHIVE. “Dream Job was a huge career launch pad for my creative partner and I,” she says. Darren Campbell Photo

As a female filmmaker in the outdoor sport industry, Gentemann appreciated STORYHIVE’s efforts to elevate diverse voices in media. She also felt inspired to hold the door open for others.

“The experience with STORYHIVE made me more aware of incorporating culturally diverse people in the films I create. In our most recent film we were conscious of incorporating traditionally underrepresented communities in the cast,” she says. “I felt really supported in this. It helped me tremendously with my confidence to believe in myself and what I’m capable of.”

Your Story. Your Narrative

Join the STORYHIVE community and pitch any short documentary idea you’re passionate about. Consider these themes as you fine-tune your idea:

Community builders: People and organizations creating meaningful change or shaking up an industry.

Technology: Technology that is connecting communities and powering innovative programs.

Environment: Sustainable solutions and education on protecting our planet.

Healthcare: Providers and innovative systems improving accessibility and quality of care.

Agriculture & Food Sustainability: Ground breaking agricultural practices and sustainability of the food we eat, grow and buy.

New and emerging content creators of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to apply! The STORYHIVE team is dedicated to supporting emerging local creators.

Since 2013, STORYHIVE has been able to support a community including thousands of local content creators across B.C. and Alberta, providing over $52 million in production funding and creating a safe space for storytellers to hone their skills and bring the projects they care about to life. Celebrate 10 years of community support with STORYHIVE and apply for their Anniversary Documentary Edition.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating ten years of supporting local content creators across B.C. and Alberta, especially in regions like Revelstoke, Cranbrook and Williams Lake,” says Audrey Kiss, STORYHIVE’s Interior B.C. Territory Manager. “STORYHIVE is built on local storytelling and representing the people that make our communities so amazing. It is exciting to be accepting applications for our biggest edition yet with our Anniversary Documentary Edition. We hope to see many diverse stories from the people of British Columbia. If you have an idea to pitch, we encourage you to apply and share your story.”

Celebrate 10 years of community support with STORYHIVE and apply for their Anniversary Documentary Edition.

Application intake opens on January 17, 2023 at 12pm PT and 1pm MT. STORYHIVE is funding 80 short documentaries across B.C. and Alberta with $20,000 in production funding, training, mentorship and distribution on TELUS Optik TV.

Send in your application to storyhive.com/apply before midnight on February 28, 2023!

